Graco® Launches Its First-Ever Rotating Infant Car Seat with Turn & Slide Technology

ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graco®, America's most trusted baby gear brand*, announced today the launch of the SnugRide® Turn & Slide Rotating Infant Car Seat, the brand's first-ever rotating infant car seat, designed to make one of the most physically demanding and repeated parts of daily life with a newborn significantly easier: getting baby safely in and out of the car.

From the very first ride home, caregivers repeat the same motion over and over: lifting, bending, twisting and reaching to place their baby in the car seat. It happens multiple times a day, often in tight parking spaces while juggling bags and siblings. For parents recovering from labor, grandparents helping with pick ups and drop offs, or anyone adjusting to the physical demands of caring for a newborn, those everyday motions can quickly take a toll. Graco set out to rethink how parents can get their children in and out of the car in a way that greatly reduces strain while maintaining the high safety standards families expect.

Instead of relying on rotation alone, Graco engineered a turn-and-slide design that rotates the seat 180° toward the caregiver and glides smoothly on and off the base. This motion brings baby closer to the caregiver, helping reduce awkward lifting and reaching during everyday ins and outs, even in tight parking spaces. By positioning baby face-to-face during loading, the design also supports moments of connection, allowing parents to see, soothe and engage with their baby more easily, which can help keep both caregiver and child calmer during transitions.

Unlike many rotating infant car seats, the SnugRide Turn & Slide is engineered to rotate without blocking the neighboring seat, helping preserve second-row space and supporting three-across seating in many vehicles. This unique design makes it especially practical for growing families and caregivers managing multiple children, without requiring a larger vehicle footprint.

"As a parent myself, I know how quickly the physical demands of everyday car seat moments add up," said Kerry Strzelecki, Vice President of Brand Management at Graco. "By listening closely to parents, we designed the SnugRide Turn & Slide to rethink that experience, making it easier and more intuitive, while maintaining the trusted safety and rigorous testing Graco is known for."

Built on the trusted performance of the SnugRide line, the SnugRide Turn & Slide is designed to help protect rear-facing infants, delivering the safety families have relied on from Graco for decades. The seat is Graco ProtectPlus Engineered™, undergoing rigorous crash testing for frontal, side, rear and rollover crashes for peace of mind. An integrated Anti-Rebound Bar provides an additional layer of rear-facing safety protection, while soft fabrics are fire-resistant without added chemicals.

Additional Features Designed for Safety and Convenience Include:

Lightweight Design : Carrier weighs just 9.7 pounds, making it easier to lift, carry and move baby from stroller to car or into the home throughout the day.

: Carrier weighs just 9.7 pounds, making it easier to lift, carry and move baby from stroller to car or into the home throughout the day. SnugLock® Technology : Secure installation in less than one minute using vehicle seat belt or LATCH.

: Secure installation in less than one minute using vehicle seat belt or LATCH. InRight™ LATCH System : One-second, click-secure attachment for confident installation.

: One-second, click-secure attachment for confident installation. No-Rethread Simply Safe Adjust™ Harness System : Allows the headrest and harness to adjust together as baby grows.

: Allows the headrest and harness to adjust together as baby grows. 4-Position Adjustable Base with Bubble Level: Helps ensure proper installation at every stage.

The SnugRide Turn & Slide Rotating Infant Car Seat (MSRP $349.99) is available in three colors – Noir (black), Mulberry (light pink) and Sandstone (tan) – at GracoBaby.com, Babylist, Amazon, Walmart and Target. The car seat will also be available as part of a travel system with the Modes™ Nest Stroller beginning in March, with an MSRP of $649.99.

