Sharpie® Makes Its Pick: Inks Jeremiyah Love as 2026 Rookie of the Year

For decades, Sharpie has been an undeniable presence in sports history, trusted by athletes to make a mark that lasts on and off the field. The Rookie of the Year program builds on that legacy, placing Sharpie alongside the game's next generation at the start of their professional journeys.

"Jeremiyah Love joins Sharpie's Rookie of the Year program, alongside a group of athletes who have gone on to shape standout careers," said Kris Malkoski, President of the Learning and Development Segment at Newell Brands. "We're thrilled to continue the tradition of passing the Sharpie to a new rising talent and helping him start his professional journey."

Love will join program alumni Rome Odunze, Michael Penix Jr., Ashton Jeanty and Tetairoa McMillan, who have marked early career milestones ranging from contract signings and on the field wins to supporting community causes through custom cleat designs created with Sharpie Creative Markers and local engagement in their new team hometowns.

Throughout his rookie season, Love will highlight how Sharpie is trusted to make pivotal moments count, starting with the signing of his first professional contract with the Sharpie S-Gel pen. Built for that moment, the S-Gel pen brings no‑smear, no‑smudge, no‑bleed technology and best‑in‑class drying performance that provides a smoother, bolder, and cleaner writing experience compared to the leading competitor. *

"At the professional level, details matter just as much off the field as they do on it," said Love, the country's top college running back. "I love how bold and consistent my signature is with the Sharpie S-Gel pen. As a high-performance player, I need high-performance tools, and this is a pen I can count on to deliver every time."

Sharpie will be part of Love's biggest rookie occasions, from draft day experiences and contract signings to fan interactions and personalized cleat designs.

Sharpie S-Gel pens come in a variety of barrel colors, tip sizes and ink colors. Sharpie S-Gel can be purchased at your local office superstores, mass retailers, drug stores and through several online retailer sites including Amazon , Target , Walmart , Office Depot and Staples.

*Compared to the leading competitor; black, red, blue ink, based on 95% reliability

About Sharpie®

In 1964, the iconic Sharpie Fine Point black marker became the first pen-style permanent marker, and today Sharpie offers a wide selection of permanent markers, pens, highlighters, and more for the classroom, the office, and at home. Having perfected the permanent marker, Sharpie has gone on to innovate across all types of writing tools. Made to write on, stand out on, and stay on practically any surface, it is the Permanent Marker born for courageous self-expression that never, ever fades from glory. All Sharpie products are designed for precision and performance to bring your vision to life, transforming the ordinary to bold and creative with intensely brilliant colors that elicit vibrant impressions. The ink dries quickly and resists water and fading, allowing creations to stand the test of time. Permanent Markers from Sharpie are made to write on various mediums including paper, plastic, metal, and most other surfaces.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL ) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie®, Graco®, Coleman®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Yankee Candle®, Paper Mate®, FoodSaver®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Elmer's®, Oster®, NUK®, Spontex® and Campingaz®. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

SOURCE Newell Brands