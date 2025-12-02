NUK® Expands Perfect Match™ Line to Help Make Feeding & Soothing Natural at Every Stage

New Design Supports Natural Feeding Transitions and Helps Babies Learn to Drink Independently

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 70 years, NUK®, has helped parents nurture every stage of their baby's growth with products informed by decades of developmental expertise. Building on the successful launch of the Perfect Match™ Bottle and positive feedback from parents, the #1 hospital-trusted brand for feeding1 is expanding its Perfect Match™ line with three new innovations designed to support babies' natural development, including the Perfect Match Air Pacifier, Perfect Match Learner Cup and Perfect Match Straw Cup.

Each product is thoughtfully engineered to guide babies through key milestones, from soothing to sipping and beyond. Inspired by decades of trusted developmental research and parent insight, the expanded Perfect Match collection supports baby's growth and development, bringing comfort and confidence to every stage.

"Every stage of a baby's journey is unique, and parents want products that support their child's development in a natural way," said Tatia Mueller, Director of Brand Management for NUK at Newell Brands. "The expanded Perfect Match line was designed to feel natural, safe and comforting during those key milestone moments, whether it's soothing a newborn, learning to drink from a cup or mastering a straw."

The three new products in the Perfect Match line include:

Perfect Match Air Pacifier

Breathable Shield : Butterfly-shaped design reduces skin contact and allows air to flow more freely.

: Butterfly-shaped design reduces skin contact and allows air to flow more freely. Soft Nipple is Gentle on Teeth & Gums: Supports natural oral development. *Size 1 pacifier only; Based on 2021 technical study of palate geometry of six-month olds when compared to other pacifier shapes.

Supports natural oral development. Tailored for Tiny Mouths : Compact and lightweight design ensures a comfortable, natural fit.

: Compact and lightweight design ensures a comfortable, natural fit. Baby-Approved Comfort: 98% acceptance rate2.

Perfect Match Learner Cup

Wide Lip Rest : Wide lip rest and NUK's softest sippy cup spout, for a natural bottle to cup transition.

: Wide lip rest and NUK's softest sippy cup spout, for a natural bottle to cup transition. Easy-Grip Handles : Anti-slip design gives little hands a confident hold.

: Anti-slip design gives little hands a confident hold. Spill-Proof Confidence: Leak-proof design for stress-free sipping anywhere.

Perfect Match Straw Cup

For Healthy Oral Development : Encourages proper tongue and mouth movement. 3

: Encourages proper tongue and mouth movement. Soft, Flexible Straw : Made from extra-soft, BPA-free silicone is gentle on gums.

: Made from extra-soft, BPA-free silicone is gentle on gums. Leak- and Spill-Proof : Designed with secure sealing and one-way valve technology to help prevent messes, making it perfect for travel and everyday use.

: Designed with secure sealing and one-way valve technology to help prevent messes, making it perfect for travel and everyday use. Durable Design: Made from BPA-free materials with reinforced handles that hold up through drops, bites, and daily use.

Availability

The NUK Perfect Match Air Pacifier (MSRP: $6.99-$12.99 at Amazon, Walmart), Perfect Match Learner Cup (MSRP: $8.99-$16.99 at Amazon) and Perfect Match Straw Cup (MSRP: $8.99-$16.99 at Amazon) are now available.

About NUK

NUK® designs and develops superior products that enhance your child's overall development. For 70 years, NUK® has been making the highest quality baby care and feeding products that are innovative and scientifically proven to support safe and healthy development. NUK is owned by Newell Brands, a leading global consumer goods company.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie®, Graco®, Coleman®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Yankee Candle®, Paper Mate®, FoodSaver®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Elmer's®, Oster®, NUK®, Spontex® and Campingaz®. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

