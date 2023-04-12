Baby Powder Market size to grow by USD 357.76 million from 2021 to 2026, APAC is estimated to account for 45% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The baby powder market size is expected to grow by USD 357.76 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.65% as per the latest Technavio market research report. APAC is estimated to account for 45% of the global market growth during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for the baby powder market in the region. The growth of the market in the region is facilitated by factors such as increasing disposable income, customer awareness, and a declining child mortality rate. According to The World Bank Group, stable birth rates in countries such as China and India present considerable growth potential for the baby powder market in the region. Furthermore, increasing health awareness and hectic lifestyles are the major growth drivers of online retailing among young parents in the region. For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Powder Market 2022-2026

Baby Powder Market: Growing demand for organic baby powders to drive growth

A major driver fueling the growth of the baby powder market during the forecast period is the growing demand for organic baby powders.

The risk of side effects on the baby's skin as a result of the chemical ingredients used in synthetic baby powders is one of the major factors driving the demand for organic baby powders.

Various offer organic and natural ingredient powders. For instance, Johnson & Johnson offers Aloe and Vitamin E Powder for babies, which contains naturally derived ingredients such as Zea Mays (Corn) Starch and Calcium Hydroxyapatite.

Vendors build up the consumers' trust and encourage the use of these products in baby care through transparency about the ingredients used in organic baby powder.

Hence, the demand for organic baby powders is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period, which in turn drives the growth of the overall baby powder market.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – buy now

Baby Powder Market: Availability Of Liquid Baby Powders

A leading trend influencing the market growth positively is the increasing adoption of liquid baby powders.

The use of baby powders regularly is discouraged by many pediatricians, as babies may suffer from asthma at the later stages because of the excessive inhalation of powder particles.

In order to prevent such health issues, vendors in the global market offer liquid baby powder that is in the form of a cream or lotion and changes to powder once applied to the baby's skin.

For instance, FREZYDERM offers BABY LIQUID TALC, which is a cream that is applied to the baby's skin without any powder residue.

Hence, owing to the benefits offered by liquid baby powders over traditional ones, the demand for liquid baby powders is likely to increase during the forecast period.

To know about more drivers, trends along with challenges - Download a sample now!

Some of the key Baby Powder Market Players:

The baby powder market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Amishi Consumer Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Artsana Spa, Bridges Consumer Healthcare LLC, Burts Bees, California Baby, Church and Dwight Co. Inc, CITTA, earthBaby, FREZYDERM SA, GAIA Skin Naturals, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Mother Sparsh, Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd., Natures Baby Organics, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Sebapharma GmbH and Co. KG, and Simply Pure Products are some of the major players in the market.

Baby Powder Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the baby powder market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth in the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Consumers prefer to buy baby powders from offline stores, where they can physically examine the products and gain access to a wide range of products. Moreover, factors such as the ability to read ingredients, immediate access to the product, and advice from sales experts enhance sales through offline channels. Specialty stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, and drug stores are the major offline channels that will contribute significantly to the global baby powder market during the forecast period. Furthermore, various specialty stores offer attractive discounts and gift vouchers on the purchase of baby care products. Hence, the high popularity of these retail stores will help manufacturers expand their customer base during the forecast period.

For additional information on the market contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

What are the key data covered in this Baby Powder Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the baby powder market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the baby powder market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the baby powder market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the baby powder market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The baby food packaging market is projected to grow by 2,048.39 million units with a CAGR of 4.41% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The report extensively covers the market segmentation by type of packaging (rigid packaging and flexible packaging) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). An increase in the demand for pouch packaging is one of the drivers fueling the market's growth.

The baby travel bags market size is expected to increase by USD 242.37 million from 2021 to 2026. The report extensively covers baby travel bags market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). One of the key factors driving growth in the baby travel bags market is the changing lifestyles coupled with the rise in single-parent and nuclear families.

Baby Powder Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.65% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 357.76 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 5.17 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amishi Consumer Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Artsana Spa, Bridges Consumer Healthcare LLC, Burts Bees, California Baby, Church and Dwight Co. Inc, CITTA, earthBaby, FREZYDERM SA, GAIA Skin Naturals, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Mother Sparsh, Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd., Natures Baby Organics, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Sebapharma GmbH and Co. KG, and Simply Pure Products Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Artsana Spa

Exhibit 89: Artsana Spa - Overview



Exhibit 90: Artsana Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Artsana Spa - Key offerings

10.4 Bridges Consumer Healthcare LLC

Exhibit 92: Bridges Consumer Healthcare LLC - Overview



Exhibit 93: Bridges Consumer Healthcare LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Bridges Consumer Healthcare LLC - Key offerings

10.5 California Baby

Exhibit 95: California Baby - Overview



Exhibit 96: California Baby - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: California Baby - Key offerings

10.6 Church and Dwight Co. Inc

Exhibit 98: Church and Dwight Co. Inc - Overview



Exhibit 99: Church and Dwight Co. Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Church and Dwight Co. Inc - Key news



Exhibit 101: Church and Dwight Co. Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Church and Dwight Co. Inc - Segment focus

10.7 FREZYDERM SA

Exhibit 103: FREZYDERM SA - Overview



Exhibit 104: FREZYDERM SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: FREZYDERM SA - Key offerings

10.8 GAIA Skin Naturals

Exhibit 106: GAIA Skin Naturals - Overview



Exhibit 107: GAIA Skin Naturals - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: GAIA Skin Naturals - Key offerings

10.9 Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 109: Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Johnson & Johnson

Exhibit 112: Johnson & Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 113: Johnson & Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Johnson & Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 115: Johnson & Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Johnson & Johnson - Segment focus

10.11 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Exhibit 117: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Simply Pure Products

Exhibit 121: Simply Pure Products - Overview



Exhibit 122: Simply Pure Products - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Simply Pure Products - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 127: Research methodology



Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 129: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio