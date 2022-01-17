Baby Powder Market Size Worth $1.69 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global baby powder market size is expected to reach USD 1.69 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Asian countries are witnessing stable demand for baby care products. Countries, such as India, Cambodia, and Malaysia have high birth rates. Also, a rise in the number of pregnancies during the lockdown has increased the demand for baby care products in the region.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

On the basis of product, the global market has been categorized into talc-based and talc-free

The talc-free segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 due to the high demand for the cornstarch-based products

The offline distribution channel segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2020

This growth can be credited to the availability of a wide range of personal care products, such as cosmetics and foods, under a single retail store

In 2020, Asia Pacific was the leading regional market owing to the increased per capita expenditure on baby care products, such as diapers and baby food

Read 80 page market research report, "Baby Powder Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Talc-based, Talc-free), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The rising demand for e-commerce channels is shifting consumer preference towards the purchase of personal care products. E-commerce channels allow price-sensitive consumers to compare prices online and find the ideal deal. For instance, during the pandemic, in India, MyGlamm Brand launched 80 products under the baby chakra brand.

The growing popularity of e-commerce channels has shifted the market dynamics across several regions. Several manufacturers are utilizing these channels to advertise their products. The capability to choose from a wide range of products coupled with attractive discounts has encouraged a number of consumers to shop online. In addition, companies are entering into partnerships with high-end luxury retailers to sell their products across various markets outside their base country.

The pandemic has impacted product demand. A rise in housing prices and increasing female employment rates are affecting the birth rates across several regions. The fertility rates have been falling in developed regions, such as North America and Europe. For instance, the Total Fertility Rate (TFR) in the U.S. fell from 2.1 to 1.6 from the year 2007 to 2020.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global baby powder market based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Baby Powder Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Talc-based



Talc-free

Baby Powder Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Online



Offline

Baby Powder Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.



Europe



U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Players of Baby Powder Market

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Pigeon Corp.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Amishi Consumer Technology Pvt. Ltd.

KCWW

Artsana USA , Inc.

, Inc. Green Team Distribution

The Clorox Company

Himalaya Wellness Company

