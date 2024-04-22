BABY RUTH® IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER AT YANKEE STADIUM FOR THE 2024 BASEBALL SEASON

Fans of the New York Yankees can enjoy brand new sweet treats, a mouth-watering milkshake, prizes and much more

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby Ruth®, the delicious candy bar bursting with dry roasted peanuts, rich caramel, and smooth nougat, is teaming up with the legendary New York Yankees for another season to bring back the fan-favorite Baby Ruth milkshake and even more as a proud partner for the 2024 season.

Fans can enjoy delicious treats and fun surprises from Baby Ruth as they root for their favorite team, including:

A limited-edition Baby Ruth Baked Pinstripe Bar , featuring a delicious combination of peanut and chocolate buttercream, vanilla icing, with blue sprinkles, chocolate drizzle, and Baby Ruth candy, featured at select 7-11 stores throughout New York during the season.

, featuring a delicious combination of peanut and chocolate buttercream, vanilla icing, with blue sprinkles, chocolate drizzle, and candy, Ultimate Fan sweepstakes for a chance to be on the field to watch batting practice and other instant win tickets- learn more at BabyRuthGame.com.

for a chance to be on the field to watch batting practice and other instant win tickets- learn more at BabyRuthGame.com. The second annual Fireworks Night at Yankee Stadium on July 3 , sponsored by Baby Ruth , free samples to be distributed at Elston Howard Field before the game.

on , sponsored by , free samples to be distributed at Elston Howard Field before the game. Exclusive retail offers at 7-11 and other New York area retailers.

"We are thrilled to partner with the New York Yankees for a second year and make the fan experience even bigger and better than before," said Neal Finkler, Vice President, Marketing for Baby Ruth and Butterfinger. "Nothing is better than enjoying your favorite game with a classic chocolate treat."

The fan-favorite limited-edition Baby Ruth Milkshake is also back by popular demand. A mouth-watering mix of creamy chocolate ice cream, chocolate sprinkles, caramel drizzle, whipped cream and topped with a Baby Ruth bar, the shake is available to fans at Yankee Stadium shake stands for the full season. Fans can also pick up Baby Ruth candy bars from select concession stands around the stadium and in the Yankees Luxury Suites.

"Baby Ruth and the New York Yankees make a great partnership," said Yankees Senior Vice President of Strategic Ventures Marty Greenspun. "The Baby Ruth milkshake was a huge hit among fans last year, and we can't wait for our guests to enjoy it and the classic Baby Ruth candy bar during home games again this season."

To learn more about the New York Yankees and Baby Ruth partnership and deals in your area, visit Baby Ruth's social platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Baby Ruth®

Born in Chicago in 1921, Baby Ruth® is bursting with dry roasted peanuts, rich caramel, smooth nougat and crazy deliciousness. For a century, this all-American candy bar has been delighting consumers with its perfectly delicious taste. Keep up with the latest news about Baby Ruth at www.babyruth.com and on social platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About the Baby Ruth® Sweepstakes

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal US residents of CT, NJ, NY & PA, 18 years of age and older. Includes a sweepstakes & instant win game. Void where prohibited by law. Starts 12:00 p.m. ET on 4/1/24 and ends 11:59:59 a.m. ET on 6/10/24. Subject to Official Rules, including entry instructions, how to enter without a purchase, prize details, odds, and restrictions, see BabyRuthGame.com/rules. Sponsor: Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., 7 Sylvan Way, Parsippany, NJ 07054. Major League Baseball trademarks and copyrights are used with permission of Major League Baseball. Visit MLB.com

About Ferrero®

Ferrero began its journey in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 38,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,100 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

About The New York Yankees®

Founded in 1903, the New York Yankees (www.yankees.com and @yankees on social media) are the most successful and popular team in Major League Baseball history, having won 27 championships while appearing in 40 World Series. The club plays its home games at Yankee Stadium, which is one of New York City's most-frequented tourist destinations and home to numerous non-baseball events, including college football's Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. As a result of their on-field accomplishments and iconic interlocking "NY" logo, the Yankees are among the most recognized brands in the world.

