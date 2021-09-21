Baby Stroller and Pram Market 2021-2025 | Changing Lifestyles Coupled with the Rise in Single Parent & Nuclear Families to Boost Growth | Technavio

Sep 21, 2021, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The baby stroller and pram market is poised to grow by $ 1.10 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.58% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Artsana Spa, Baby Trend Inc., Britax, Bugaboo International BV, Combi Corp., Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Inglesina USA Inc., Newell Brands Inc., and Nuna International BV are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Changing lifestyles coupled with the rise in single-parent and nuclear families has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the short life cycle of baby strollers and prams might hamper the market growth.
Baby Stroller and Pram Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Product
- Baby Comfort Stroller
- Baby Buggies
- Baby Comfort Pram
- Baby 3-wheeler Stroller
- Baby Tandem Stroller
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Baby Stroller and Pram Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our baby stroller and pram market report covers the following areas:
- Baby Stroller and Pram Market size
- Baby Stroller and Pram Market trends
- Baby Stroller and Pram Market industry analysis
This study identifies the growing demand for multifunctional baby strollers as one of the prime reasons driving the baby stroller and pram market growth during the next few years.
Baby Stroller and Pram Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Baby Stroller and Pram Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Baby Stroller and Pram Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Baby Stroller and Pram Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist baby stroller and pram market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the baby stroller and pram market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the baby stroller and pram market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of baby stroller and pram market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Baby comfort stroller - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Baby buggies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Baby comfort pram - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Baby 3-wheeler stroller - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Baby Tandem stroller - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Artsana Spa
- Baby Trend Inc.
- Britax
- Bugaboo International BV
- Combi Corp.
- Dorel Industries Inc.
- Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.
- Inglesina USA Inc.
- Newell Brands Inc.
- Nuna International BV
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
