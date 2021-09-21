Baby Stroller and Pram Market 2021-2025 | Changing Lifestyles Coupled with the Rise in Single Parent & Nuclear Families to Boost Growth | Technavio

Changing lifestyles coupled with the rise in single-parent and nuclear families has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the short life cycle of baby strollers and prams might hamper the market growth.

Baby Stroller and Pram Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Baby Comfort Stroller



Baby Buggies



Baby Comfort Pram



Baby 3-wheeler Stroller



Baby Tandem Stroller

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Baby Stroller and Pram Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our baby stroller and pram market report covers the following areas:

Baby Stroller and Pram Market size

Baby Stroller and Pram Market trends

Baby Stroller and Pram Market industry analysis

This study identifies the growing demand for multifunctional baby strollers as one of the prime reasons driving the baby stroller and pram market growth during the next few years.

Baby Stroller and Pram Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Baby Stroller and Pram Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Baby Stroller and Pram Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Baby Stroller and Pram Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist baby stroller and pram market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the baby stroller and pram market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the baby stroller and pram market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of baby stroller and pram market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Baby comfort stroller - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Baby buggies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Baby comfort pram - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Baby 3-wheeler stroller - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Baby Tandem stroller - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Artsana Spa

Baby Trend Inc.

Britax

Bugaboo International BV

Combi Corp.

Dorel Industries Inc.

Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.

Inglesina USA Inc.

Inc. Newell Brands Inc.

Nuna International BV

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

