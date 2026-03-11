Bel Invests $200 Million to Double Babybel® Production Capacity in Brookings, South Dakota

The investment will create around 150 new jobs and double milk sourcing from American dairy farms, primarily in South Dakota and neighboring states. It marks one of Bel's largest manufacturing investments in the United States, supporting the company's ability to meet sustained consumer demand for portion-sized dairy snacks.

Bel has been manufacturing in the U.S. for over 50 years, and today it's the Group's largest market, driving 33% of global sales with over $1.2 billion in annual retail sales, with business doubling between 2018 and 2024. Now, Bel aims to double its U.S. business again in the years ahead, making the U.S. the driver of more than half of Bel Group's projected growth.

"The United States is a strategic market and a key engine of growth for Bel," said Cécile Béliot, CEO of Bel Group. "Expanding our Brookings facility reflects our commitment to investing locally, strengthening domestic production, and supporting sustained demand for our brands. The decision to double capacity of this facility positions us for enhanced long-term growth in the U.S."

This expansion will boost production capabilities, drive product innovation, and support greater operational efficiency. With capacity set to double, the plant's daily milk intake will significantly increase, further deepening partnerships with American dairy farmers and strengthening regional supply chains.

This investment underscores Bel's long-term commitment to making it easier for Americans to access dairy, fruit, and veggie snacks which can contribute towards a more balanced diet, an important need as 80% of Americans fall short on these key food groups each day.

It also directly responds to the strong and sustained demand for portion-sized, convenient and nourishing snacks in the U.S., driven by new dietary guidelines and the growing popularity of protein products and GLP-1 diets in the U.S. As an iconic global brand, Babybel® plays a central role in this transformation—a 100% real cheese snack, made with four ingredients, and two billion portions enjoyed worldwide annually.

"Babybel® continues to see strong demand in the U.S., driven by consumers seeking convenient, portion-sized dairy snacks made with a few ingredients and delivering complete protein," said Peter McGuinness, CEO of Bel North America. "Expanding our Brookings facility allows us to meet that continued demand while investing in American manufacturing, local jobs and the Brookings community."

The Brookings project follows Bel's recent $10 million expansion of its Little Chute, Wisconsin facility, which added 50 jobs and increased domestic production capacity.

About Bel North America

Bel North America is part of Groupe Bel, a mission-led company and a global leader in dairy, fruit, and veggie snacking with 160 years of expertise. Family-owned and rooted in innovation and social impact, the company creates delicious dairy, fruit and veggie portion-size snacks. Iconic brands like Babybel®, GoGo squeeZ®, The Laughing Cow®, and Boursin® are among Bel North America's most loved brands. With offices in Chicago, New York, and Montreal and food facilities in Idaho, Michigan, Wisconsin, South Dakota, and Quebec, Bel North America is on a mission to champion Purpose*Full Snacking – delivering nourishment, bringing joy and building a more sustainable food system – For All, For Good. For more information, visit belbrandsusa.com.

