Babybel® Offers Personalized Baby Onesies for Purchase to Support Baby2Baby Non-Profit

"Families, friends and communities are finding hope and joy in the birth of new babies despite the ongoing uncertainty in the world around them. Given our namesake and shared sentiment, we wanted to offer something special to help these families celebrate," said Melanie Nemoy, Brand Director for Babybel in the US. "We're excited to lend our logo in playful tribute and of course, to see the cheesiest of baby pictures!"

With each onesie purchased, Babybel will keep the goodness going and support the non-profit Baby2Baby to help ensure babies and children living in poverty have access to the basic essentials they deserve.

"All of us at Baby2Baby are so grateful that Babybel shares in our mission," said Baby2Baby Deputy Director Jen Armstrong. "Their support this holiday season will enable us to provide essentials to so many children in need when their families need it most."

Beginning today and for a limited time, you can purchase your personalized onesie at BabybelBoom.com for $15, while supplies last. If you miss the chance to purchase a onesie – parent or not – you can still enjoy the 100 percent real cheese goodness of Mini Babybel as a balanced, convenient and playful snack this winter.

