Bel Donates One Million Snacks to Support Families in Need Across the U.S.

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bel U.S., the maker of iconic brands including Babybel®, GoGo squeeZ®, and The Laughing Cow®, today announced the donation of 1 million snacks to families in need. The donations include GoGo squeeZ® low fat yogurt, as well as The Laughing Cow® Spreadable Cheese Wedges, Boursin® Spreadable Gourmet Cheese and other cheese products, and will be made to the communities where the 160-year-old, family-owned company has its U.S. headquarters and production facilities. Bel's goal is to provide nourishment to communities facing food insecurity amid uncertainty around SNAP benefits funding.

The snacks will be distributed through food banks and other non-profit partners, including City Harvest and Children's Aid in New York, Midwest Food Bank in Illinois, The Idaho Food Bank, Feeding America in Wisconsin, Food Rescue in Traverse City, and Feeding Brookings in South Dakota, with distribution beginning November 12. The donation aligns with Bel U.S.'s mission and ongoing Purpose*Full Snacking initiative, which aims to deliver both nourishment and joy through snacks that contribute to building more resilient food systems and communities.

"We know that eight in ten Americans already aren't getting enough fruit, vegetables, and dairy in their diets, and that was before food budgets became even tighter heading into the holiday season," said Paloma Lopez, Chief Sustainability and Communications Officer, Bel U.S. "As a mission-led and family-owned company, we believe our role extends beyond the shelf. This donation helps ensure families in our local communities have access to nourishing snacks that help to support balanced diets and bring moments of joy."

Families in each community can find these donated products at their nearby food bank:

Bel U.S.'s contribution underscores its long-standing commitment to community impact and responsible business. By partnering directly with local food banks and non-profit partners in the regions where it operates, Bel U.S. is reinforcing its belief that good food and strong communities go hand in hand, and that purposeful business can unlock a brighter future for both families and their communities.

About BEL U.S.

Bel U.S. is part of the Bel Group, a global leader in dairy, fruit, and veggie snacking with 160 years of expertise. Family-owned and rooted in innovation and social impact, Bel U.S. creates delicious dairy, fruit and veggie portion-size snacks. Iconic brands like Babybel®, GoGo squeeZ®, The Laughing Cow®, and Boursin® are among Bel U.S.'s most loved brands. With U.S. offices in Chicago and New York, and food facilities in Idaho, Michigan, Wisconsin, and South Dakota, Bel U.S. is on a mission to champion Purpose*Full Snacking – delivering nourishment, bringing joy and building a more sustainable food system- For All, For Good. For more information, visit belbrandsusa.com .

Press contact

Bel U.S.

Paloma Lopez

[email protected]

SOURCE Bel Brands USA