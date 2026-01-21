Babybel® Teams up with Timbaland for Exclusive Mini Wax Tracks Music Drop

The snack cheese brand's first-ever music collaboration features two exclusive remixes of Babybel's song, "I'm Your Baby," pressed on collectible 3-inch mini vinyl records.

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Babybel®, the beloved snack cheese brand, is excited to announce its first-ever music collaboration with award-winning record producer, songwriter, rapper, and singer, Timbaland. This unique partnership brings together two icons for the launch of Mini Wax Tracks—one of the biggest mini-sized music drops ever. Babybel and Timbaland have reimagined the brand's song, "I'm Your Baby," transforming it into two exclusive pop and EDM remixes. The tracks are pressed onto collectible, limited-edition 3-inch mini vinyl records, inspired by Babybel's signature red wax and the vinyl wax that fuels great music.

Babybel® snack cheese partners with award-winning producer Timbaland to launch Mini Wax Tracks, a limited-edition music drop featuring exclusive remixes of Babybel’s “I’m Your Baby.” Babybel® Mini Wax Tracks includes two exclusive remixes pressed on collectible 3-inch mini vinyl records.

"Working with Babybel on Mini Wax Tracks was just pure fun," said Timbaland. "I wanted to keep the playful energy of 'I'm Your Baby' while adding my own sound. It's creative, unexpected and all about bringing good energy to something small but mighty."

"At Babybel, we're always looking for fun, unexpected ways to bring bite-sized moments of joy to fans, just like our cheese does for consumers every day," said Jessica Dillon, Senior Brand Director for Babybel. "This collaboration with Timbaland allowed us to take something iconic from our brand and reinterpret it through the lens of one of music's most influential creators. Mini Wax Tracks blends nostalgia, culture, and snacking in a way that feels uniquely Babybel."

From January 21 through February 6, 2026, fans can visit www.miniwaxtracks.com to preview the remixes and enter for a chance to win a limited-edition Mini Wax Tracks set, including the mini vinyl records, a matching turntable and Babybel Original Cheese. No purchase is necessary; terms and conditions apply.

The full remixes will be available on music streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple and Amazon Music, as well as social music libraries like Meta and TikTok beginning January 23, 2026 at 12:00 a.m. ET.

Through the playful, culture-forward mashup of snacking and sound, Babybel invites you to sit back, unpeel a snack, press play, and turn up the volume with Mini Wax Tracks. To find Babybel products near you, visit babybel.com/product-locator.

ABOUT BABYBEL:

Part of the Bel Brands USA family, Babybel® and Babybel Plant-Based are the perfect snacks for the whole family. Babybel is one of the most popular brands manufactured by Bel Brands USA, Inc., a subsidiary of Bel Group, which champions responsible and sustainable food for all. Guided by its PurposeFull Snacking initiative, Bel's products inspire more intentional and joyful snacking choices that nourish people and help build a more sustainable future of food. Bel is a major player in fruit, veggie, and dairy single-serving portion snacking, as well as a producer of plant-based cheese options to meet a range of consumer preferences. Bel Group produces more than thirty local and international brands that are sold in more than 130 countries around the globe. In addition to Babybel, other beloved Bel Brands USA products include GoGoSqueez®, Boursin®, The Laughing Cow®, and popular cheese spreads marketed under Kaukauna®, Merkts®, and Price*s® labels.

www.belbrandsusa.com

Media Contact

Julia Farese

[email protected]

SOURCE Bel Brands USA