BABYLETTO OPENS FIRST FLAGSHIP IN LOS ANGELES REDEFINING THE NURSERY SHOPPING EXPERIENCE

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beloved by parents and design enthusiasts alike, Babyletto opened its first-ever brick-and-mortar store in Los Angeles this past Sunday, September 22, offering a fresh, inspiring space where modern families can discover the brand's thoughtfully crafted nursery furniture. Nestled on Melrose Avenue, the new store offers a personalized, concierge-style shopping experience where parents can explore over 25 pieces from Babyletto's award-winning collection, including modern cribs, recliners, gliders, and dressers, all in a welcoming and beautifully designed setting.

Babyletto's flagship location serves as a warm and welcoming haven for parents-to-be, showcasing the LA-based brand's iconic, top-rated nursery essentials. Inside the store, a 'Design Center' allows customers to explore wood samples as well as fabric swatches for Babyletto's stylish nursery seating, while receiving hands-on product and design guidance from Babyletto experts. The store, designed by RD Collaborative , also emphasizes Babyletto's commitment to sustainability through educational resources for new parents to learn about the brand's industry leading certifications, such as GREENGUARD Gold, FSC and GOTS. Additionally, Babyletto has introduced a new white-glove delivery service, enhancing the seamless shopping experience beyond the confines of the store.

"We're incredibly excited to welcome new and expectant parents into Babyletto's first retail location in Los Angeles, where our journey began 35 years ago," says Teddy Fong, Founder of Babyletto and CEO of Million Dollar Baby Co. , a family-owned company established by Fong's parents in Los Angeles in 1990.

"As an Angeleno and a parent raising my own family here, I saw a need for a trusted, welcoming space for parents that has been missing in our city. Our store is more than just a place to shop; it's a community hub where parents can connect, share experiences and find support," continues Fong. "Our goal is to inspire and provide personalized guidance to make nursery shopping positive, seamless and exciting."

Babyletto launched in Los Angeles in 2009 and has since sold over 1 million cribs and today carries over 100 modern nursery essentials that are available to shop at major retailers including Babylist, Crate & Kids, Pottery Barn Kids, and Target. The brand has earned a reputation for redefining standards in nursery design, sustainability, and safety among parents, tastemakers, and experts alike. With over 10,000 five-star reviews, Babyletto is the most registered and recommended baby furniture brand, celebrated for its commitment to producing high-quality, sustainable, and innovative nursery furniture. This commitment shines through in the brand's assortment of GREENGUARD Gold Certified products, FSC Certified recliners and gliders, GOTS Certified organic cotton crib sheets, swaddles, quilts, and more—all contributing to a healthier home environment.

Babyletto is located at 8360 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, open every day from 11AM – 6PM. For more information, visit babyletto.com .

About Babyletto

Babyletto inspires parents to express themselves in the nursery with stylish and versatile modern nursery furniture that is well-made, consciously crafted, tested for safety and healthier for the home. For more than a decade Babyletto has designed the most awarded and recognized modern nursery furniture, like the best-selling Hudson Crib. These modern and thoughtful nursery essentials – from cribs and dressers to seating and mattresses – feel like an extension of parents' personal style and empower them to create beautiful and safe nurseries. Babyletto has earned a number of industry accolades, such as the Baby Innovation Awards, Cubby Nursery Awards, Good Housekeeping Parents Awards, Mom's Choice Awards, and The Everymom's Registry Awards, and has been featured in AD Clever, Best Products, Forbes, Good Housekeeping, POPSUGAR, The Everymom, and more. For more information, please visit www.babyletto.com , facebook.com/babyletto or @babyletto on Instagram and TikTok .

