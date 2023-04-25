Babylon Dental Care announces special Invisalign offer for May 2023

PATCHOGUE, N.Y., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Babylon Dental Care is excited to announce a special Invisalign offer for the month of May 2023. Any patient beginning treatment by May 31 will receive $500 off a full comprehensive case of Invisalign with $0 down and interest-free financing options, as well as free enrollment into our teeth whitening program, Whitening for Life.

This special deal is not to be combined with any other discount or coupon.

Babylon Dental Care also provides free consultations for prospective Invisalign patients, during which they can see a computer rendering of what their smile will look like at the end of treatment. Treatment can begin within a week and, depending on the complexity of the case, could be completed in as little as six months, with results visible in a matter of weeks.

In addition to this exciting discount, patients should also know about Invisalign's generous referral reward program. Those already in treatment can receive a $50 gift card if they refer friends or family members who start an Invisalign course themselves. The referred patient then receives a $50 gift card as well.

If you've ever wondered how a new smile and a corrected bite can improve your comfort and confidence, you will not want to miss this very limited-time offer!

About Invisalign

Invisalign is an orthodontic treatment that uses a series of transparent, BPA-free plastic aligners to straighten teeth without the need for metal braces. The plastic aligners are custom-made for each patient and gently pull the teeth into position in about half the time as traditional braces. And because they are clear and removable, they are also far less obtrusive. As such, Invisalign offers an ideal solution for people who'd like to improve their smiles without the discomfort or potential embarrassment of braces.

Babylon Dental Care offers free Invisalign consultations, during which your treating dentist will examine your teeth and run a scan to help you determine if Invisalign is the right treatment option for you. They will also use 3D-modeling systems to show you what your teeth will look like at the completion of your treatment case, allowing you to see your future smile now.

About Babylon Dental Care

Babylon Dental Care has provided top-notch care for the Long Island community since 1983. We have locations in West Babylon (785 W Montauk Highway, West Babylon, NY 11704) and Patchogue (499 N Service Rd # 13B, Patchogue, NY 11772). Visit us online at www.babylondentalcare.com to learn more.

