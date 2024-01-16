Babylon Dental Care Celebrates 7 Years at Gateway Plaza in Patchogue

PATCHOGUE, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Babylon Dental Care is proud to celebrate seven amazing years at our Gateway Plaza location in Patchogue today, January 16th! Dr. Clifford Brown and his wife, Jenn Brown, our Chief Operating Officer, opened the office when it became clear that a second location would help us better serve the south shore of Long Island. The new practice continues to grow, and we're so happy to have added so many amazing people to our family along the way.

The Gateway Plaza office in Patchogue, under construction and ready to see patients
The Gateway Plaza office in Patchogue, under construction and ready to see patients

"I'm so excited to celebrate seven years in Patchogue," COO Jenn Brown said of the occasion. "It feels like just the other day, Cliff and I decided to branch out from West Babylon so we could get our services to more people. I designed and decorated this office myself to give our patients a luxurious experience they might not associate with a dental office, and I love the way they've responded to it. It's really been a blessing."

Dr. Clifford Brown agreed about the focus of our practice. "We feel passionately about serving our community, both through the quality of the dental care we provide and the way we invite our patients into our family," he said. "I know we couldn't do it without the help of a great admin team, especially our practice administrator, Sally Pokorney, our clinical director, Jaclyn Cooper, and, of course, my wife and our COO, Jenn Brown. They motivate us all to excel, to keep striving to be better."

Jenn pointed to a recent experience to illustrate how Babylon Dental Care is more than just a dental office for our patients. She and Cliff were out at a favorite restaurant on a Friday evening when they ran into a long-time patient who was celebrating her granddaughters' engagement. The Browns sent her over a round of drinks to toast the happy couple and received a thank-you note from their patient in return. Just the previous week, they had comforted that same patient at her ex-husband's funeral.

"It's such a good feeling to be part of people's lives like that, to share the happy times and the sad ones with them," Jenn concluded. "It makes you want to continue to serve the community at a greater capacity."

Dr. Clifford Brown, Jenn, and the rest of the BDC team would like to invite you to join our family and help us make their eighth year in Patchogue the greatest one yet. Come see us at our beautiful Gateway Plaza practice or at our original location at Great South Bay Shopping Center in West Babylon.

About Babylon Dental Care

Since 1983, Babylon Dental Care has been proud to serve the Long Island community by providing them with high-quality dental care. We have two locations on the south shore of Long Island: Gateway Plaza Shopping Center in Patchogue (499 N Service Rd # 13B, Patchogue, NY 11772) and Great South Bay Shopping Center in West Babylon (785 W Montauk Highway, West Babylon, NY 11704).

Visit us online at www.babylondentalcare.com.

