Babylon Dental Care Holds Second Annual Training and Team-Building Event

Babylon Dental Care

29 Aug, 2023, 11:08 ET

PATCHOGUE, N.Y., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 18, 2023, the team at Babylon Dental Care took part in their second annual all-day training event. This year's focus was on promoting both personal and professional growth to better serve their patients and the broader Long Island community. The practice's dentists and support team also conducted their annual OSHA training and took part in a series of team-building exercises before finishing with a two-hour round at Topgolf Long Island in Holtsville.

The BDC team in training and enjoying their happy hour at Topgolf Long Island.
Apart from the happy-hour golf outing, the day's highlight was a two-hour presentation on the power of emotional intelligence and leadership by renowned Talent Management Specialist Stacey Morris. The ten-year veteran of Morgan Stanley shared insights about steering organizational triumph through talent development she learned while building that firm's learning and leadership program.

"We were so excited to get the benefit of Stacey's wisdom," said Jenn Brown, Director of Operations at Babylon Dental Care. "She truly understands how to fuel professional excellence through personal growth, something we're passionate about here at Babylon Dental Care. Our intention with this event was to elevate our team members in service, and Stacey helped make that possible."

Other team members voiced their agreement. "I really appreciated the emotional intelligence portion of [the] meeting," one of BDC's Hygienists said. "It's something useful to have for work and will benefit our office environment. But also, something really useful for us to put forth in our personal lives. Thank you for the opportunity."

The event was a success that energized, inspired, and motivated the whole Babylon Dental Care team to be their best selves and put that towards the service they provide their patients. They invite you to find that out for yourself at either of their convenient locations.

About Babylon Dental Care

Babylon Dental Care has provided top-notch care for the Long Island community since 1983. We have locations at Great South Bay Shopping Center in West Babylon (785 W Montauk Highway, West Babylon, NY 11704) and at Gateway Plaza Shopping Center in Patchogue (499 N Service Rd # 13B, Patchogue, NY 11772). Visit us online at www.babylondentalcare.com to learn more.

