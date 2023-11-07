Babylon Dental Care partners with Amanda Donates for their holiday toy drive

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. and PATCHOGUE, N.Y., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Babylon Dental Care is excited to announce that we're partnering with Amanda Donates for our 2023 toy drive! We invite our neighbors in Long Island and beyond to help us brighten the holidays for a child in need by donating toys in person or online through our Amazon link.

All toys will go to the pediatric oncology unit of Staten Island University Hospital and PS 124 in Brooklyn. PS 124 is a Title 1 school where 58% of students (Pre-K through 5th grade) live in the shelter system.

Scan this QR code for the BDC + Amanda Donates Amazon wish list and give a gift to a kid in need this holiday season!

This effort began on November 1 and will run through December 1. Donations can be made in person at either of our locations on the south shore of Long Island: Gateway Plaza Shopping Center in Patchogue (499 N Service Rd # 13B, Patchogue, NY 11772) and Great South Bay Shopping Center in West Babylon (785 W Montauk Highway, West Babylon, NY 11704). And for added convenience, we also have a QR code that will take you straight to the drive's Amazon list. Any item purchased from this link will be shipped directly to Amanda Lyons of Amanda Donates for distribution.

"I'm so excited about this toy drive because it's at the heart of our mission of giving back and serving our community," says Babylon Dental Care COO Jenn Brown. "It's a real blessing to commit to giving back to our community regularly, like with our annual Care Day and Bright Future scholarship. And the fact that we get to support a great organization like Amanda Donates in the process is extra special."

Ready to join us in making the holidays special for some very deserving children? Then scan the QR code on this page or come by and visit us in person to make your donation in person. Amanda Lyons, Jenn Brown, and the whole team at Babylon Dental Care appreciate your support and generosity!

About Babylon Dental Care

Since 1983, Babylon Dental Care has been proud to serve the Long Island community by providing them with high-quality dental care. We have two locations on the south shore of Long Island: Gateway Plaza Shopping Center in Patchogue (499 N Service Rd # 13B, Patchogue, NY 11772) and Great South Bay Shopping Center in West Babylon (785 W Montauk Highway, West Babylon, NY 11704).

Visit us online at www.babylondentalcare.com.

Contact:

Jenn Brown

516-680-1133

jennbrown@babylondentalcare.com

SOURCE Babylon Dental Care