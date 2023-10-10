Babylon Dental Care Supports Our Community with Upcoming Care Day

WEST BABYLON, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Babylon Dental Care is honored to announce our upcoming annual Care Day, during which we will provide free dental services to our Long Island neighbors in need. Care Day 2023 will be held on October 22 at our West Babylon location in the Great South Bay shopping center. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and will run until 1:30 p.m. or until we have served 200 patients. Patients will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis and can choose between one filling, one extraction, or a cleaning.

The Babylon Dental Care team at Care Day 2021 Scan this QR code for a direct link to our Amazon wishlist and help us provide basic hygiene products to Long Islanders in need

"This is a very important day for us here at Babylon Dental Care because it allows us to give back to a community that gives us so much," explains Jenn Brown, Director of Operations. "While we strive to provide the highest quality dental care at an affordable price, we know that times are tough for many of our neighbors. Care Day allows us to extend a helping hand to those who need one most, and we're thrilled that there are some amazing people out there making this possible."

This year, Babylon Dental Care is excited to partner with Amanda Donates to supply our community with basic hygiene products. We invite you to help our mission by donating through Venmo at AmandaL614, PayPayl/Zelle at [email protected], or Cashapp at $AmandaDonates. We are also happy to accept donations through Amazon, which allows benefactors to purchase care items and have them shipped directly to us.

Babylon Dental Care would also like to thank Dave Kleiman of Newark Dental-Pemco for donating the supplies that make this important day possible, as well as oral surgeon Dr. David Jurman and his partners at Leading Edge for the generous gift of their time and expertise. Furthermore, we would also like to acknowledge our own team members – many of whom bring along their children and other family members to help out – for volunteering their energy and enthusiasm to this important event. We are proud to have so many thoughtful, caring people in our extended family.

We look forward to this day every year, and it wouldn't be possible without all the incredible people who donate their time, money, and passion back into their community.

About Babylon Dental Care

Since 1983, Babylon Dental Care has been proud to serve the Long Island community by providing them with high-quality dental care. We have two locations on the south coast of Suffolk County: Gateway Plaza Shopping Center in Patchogue (499 N Service Rd # 13B, Patchogue, NY 11772) and Great South Bay Shopping Center in West Babylon (785 W Montauk Highway, West Babylon, NY 11704).

Visit us online at www.babylondentalcare.com.

Contact:

Jenn Brown

516-680-1133

jennbrown@babylondentalcare.com

SOURCE Babylon Dental Care