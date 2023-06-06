Babylon Dental Care Welcomes Dr. Azin Tarifard

WEST BABYLON, N.Y., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Babylon Dental Care is happy to welcome Dr. Azin Tarifard to the practice as their new pediatric dentist. Dr. Azin, as she's affectionately known to her patients, is certified by the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry and has over a decade of experience treating children, including those who are neurodivergent or have disabilities.

Dr. Azin Tarifard and her husband

"We're so excited to welcome Dr. Azin to our team, not just because of her excellent work, but because of what a wonderful person she is and how positively kids respond to her," said Jenn Brown, the director of operations at BDC. "With Dr. Azin on board, we can provide high-quality care to your whole family under one roof. We're particularly enthusiastic about Dr. Azin's considerable experience working with children with disabilities and those on the autism spectrum. She will help us provide high-quality care to patients we were never able to before."

Dr. Azin received her DDS degree from the University of the Pacific in San Francisco in 2006 and worked for four years as a general dentist. During that time, she realized she wanted to specialize in treating children. She then completed a three-year specialty course in pediatric dentistry at Tufts School of Dental Medicine in Boston, learning how to treat infant to adolescent patients, apply behavioral management techniques to their care, and work with patients on the autism spectrum. She also received her Master of Science in Dentistry.

For Dr. Azin, dentistry – and pediatric dentistry specifically – is a family tradition. "I went into the field because my parents were both dentists. My mom worked with kids and always told me how fun it was. I worked at several offices to make sure that it's what I wanted for myself, and now I wouldn't go back. I want to treat kids. The joy they give you is so much greater than any difficulty."

"I like pediatric dentistry because I get to see a lot of kids, especially kids who are afraid of the dentist," she continued. "When I worked in general dentistry, my patients would tell me they were anxious about going to the dentist. By working with kids, I can show them they don't need to be afraid. As they become comfortable with me, I can see they won't carry that fear with them for the rest of their lives. Most of what I do is behavioral management, just talking with the kids. It's fun working with them."

Dr. Azin recently moved to Long Island so she and her husband could be close to his family. When she isn't providing top-notch pediatric dental care at BDC, she enjoys playing the piano and is particularly fond of Chopin, Mozart, and traditional Persian music.

Babylon Dental Care is now accepting appointments with Dr. Azin in their West Babylon location. Please call 631-587-7373 to book an appointment today.

About Babylon Dental Care

Babylon Dental Care is proud to have served the Long Island community for 40 years.

