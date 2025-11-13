Bach Visits Guangzhou, Praising One Heung Kong: Truly Magnificent!

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the afternoon of November 10, Dr. Thomas Bach, Honorary President for Life of the IOC, visited Guangzhou. During his visit, he toured the 10th China Sports Art Exhibition and China Sports Culture Exhibition, reminiscing about his unforgettable experiences at the National Games over the years. He also received a Chinese-characteristic artwork as a gift from China Sports Museum. Afterward, Bach visited the One Heung Kong Art Square, where he explored an art exhibition by the renowned sculptor Yuan Xikun.

At the exhibition venue, Bach cut the ribbon for the art show and delved into Yuan Xikun's exhibition. Appreciating a portrait sculpture that Yuan had meticulously crafted for him, Bach stopped to admire it and even posed for a photo, creating a heartwarming moment that was dubbed "Bach Meets Bach". He was full of praise for Yuan's works, believing they had perfectly captured the spirit and essence of sports figures, showcasing a perfect blend of sports spirit and humanistic art.

Yuan Xikun, an artist of international renown, has been honored as the UN Artistic Master for the Environment and enjoys a high standing in the global art world. He has created a series of lifelike sculptures of the modern Olympic founder Pierre de Coubertin, former IOC President Juan Antonio Samaranch, and Bach himself. These works not only immortalize the charisma of Olympic leaders but also serve as precious vessels for sports and humanistic memories.

In an interview with Guangzhou Daily, Bach expressed his joy at being in China every time. His trip to the National Games had allowed him to meet many outstanding athletes, making it an incredibly valuable experience. He firmly believed that the 15th National Games of the People's Republic of China would be a resounding success for both the athletes and the organizers.

At the One Heung Kong Champion Home, Bach also had a warm and friendly exchange with several sports champion representatives, including badminton world champion Tang Jiuhong, Olympic champion and world record holder Wu Dajing, 2012 London Olympics men's synchronized 10m platform champion and Guangzhou Diving Team head coach Zhang Yanquan, and former Chinese synchronized swimming national team athlete and world champion Zhong Ni. Together, they witnessed the launch of this platform that integrates sports spirit and artistic flair during the National Games.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2822084/image_841870_12507477.jpg