Back by Demand: Jeep® Brand Celebrates 4x4 Day 2024, Introducing Tuscadero for the First Time on New 2024 Jeep Wrangler

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Tuscadero, a deep and intense chromatic magenta, is the newest limited-edition exterior color, offered for the first time, on the new 2024 Jeep Wrangler, the world's most off-road capable and iconic SUV

Accounting for more than 30,000 orders in its original run, Tuscadero is an all-star shade amongst Jeep brand's lineup of vivid, special-run, limited-edition colors that add customization and appeal straight from the factory

Available to order now on the new 2024 Jeep Wrangler at a U.S. MSRP of $895

Back by popular demand, the Tuscadero exterior paint color - an audacious, deep and intense chromatic magenta - is making its highly anticipated return as an option on the iconic, new-for-2024 Jeep® Wrangler

Happy days are here again: Jeep® brand is bringing back Tuscadero to celebrate 4x4 Day 2024. Back by popular demand, the exterior paint color, an audacious, deep and intense chromatic magenta, is making its highly anticipated return as an option on the iconic, new-for-2024 Jeep Wrangler.

"Some 30,000 customers placed an order for Tuscadero when it first debuted in 2021," said Bill Peffer, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand – North America. "We're always looking to deliver what our customers tell us they want, so we're 'tickled pink' to bring back the highly sought-after Tuscadero paint shade on Jeep Wrangler to mark 4x4 Day 2024."

Tuscadero is part of a lengthy lineup of vivid, special-run, limited-edition colors, including Gobi, Gecko, Chief and Nacho, that add customization and appeal to Jeep Wrangler and other Jeep brand models.

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler is now available in nine eye-catching exterior colors, including Tuscadero, Anvil (new for 2024), Earl, Firecracker Red, Granite Crystal, Silver Zynith, Hydro Blue, Bright White and black.

Tuscadero is available to order now on the 2024 Jeep Wrangler at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $895 on the following trim levels: Sport, Sport S, Willys, Sahara, Rubicon, Rubicon X and Rubicon 392.

Initially, it will be paired with a black hardtop, body-color hardtop or black soft-top. The Sky One-Touch powertop in Tuscadero will be available in late Q2 2024.

2024 Jeep Wrangler

The iconic Jeep Wrangler – the most capable and recognized vehicle in the world – delivers unmatched off-road capability and is produced with more than eight decades of 4x4 engineering experience. New for the 2024 model year, the Jeep Wrangler offers an available full-float Dana rear axle, factory-installed 8,000-pound-capacity Warn winch and increased 5,000-pound tow capability. Inside, the 2024 Wrangler features available 12-way power adjustable front seats, standard 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen radio and standard side curtain airbags in the first and second rows. Powertrain options include a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6, a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine, a 6.4-liter V-8 and the plug-in hybrid 4xe, which uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged gas engine, two electric motors and a high-voltage battery pack to deliver 21 miles of all-electric range and 49 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe). Wrangler continues to offer a body-on-frame design, front and rear five-link suspension system, solid axles, electronic lockers and is one of the few midsize SUVs to offer a six-speed manual transmission in addition to its available eight-speed automatic.

Jeep Wave

Jeep Wave is a premium owner loyalty program filled with exciting benefits and perks, including worry-free maintenance at no additional cost. Jeep Wave was created to bring our owners steadfast care and dedicated 24/7 support. All Jeep brand vehicles and trims, including all trims of the 2024 Jeep Gladiator and 2024 Jeep Wrangler, are automatically enrolled upon purchase.

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep® is the authentic SUV brand that delivers legendary off-road capability, interior refinement, high-tech features and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into the new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom and added 4x4 capability. All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/jeep

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis