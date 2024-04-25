AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Ram Announces New Off-Road Truck Lineup with Benchmark Light- and Heavy-Duty Offerings

North America's leading off-road truck lineup offers enthusiasts customized performance straight from the factory

leading off-road truck lineup offers enthusiasts customized performance straight from the factory Most off-road models Ram has offered, including the all-new 2025 Ram 1500 RHO, 2025 Ram 1500 Rebel, 2025 Ram 1500 Warlock, 2024 Ram 2500 Power Wagon and 2024 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel

All-new Ram 1500 RHO offers the best value with more horsepower per dollar ( $129.60 per HP) than any other light-duty off-road truck

per HP) than any other light-duty off-road truck New 2025 Ram 1500 Rebel X celebrates a decade of Rebel and joins the lineup for a limited time with unique features, including new Rough Road Cruise Control and Mojave Sand exterior color

Ram 1500 Warlock features a bold grille with R-A-M lettering, 1-inch factory ride height lift, electronic rear locking differential and Warlock decals

Heavy-duty lineup represented with legendary Ram 2500 Power Wagon and Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel

New lineup draws on decades of experience developing high-performance trucks, starting with the military-derived 1946 Power Wagon, 1964 Dodge Custom Sport Special, 1978 Li'l Red Express, 2004 SRT-10 and 2021 TRX

Today marks a new milestone in the continued evolution of Ram with the arrival of the most capable, most affordable off-road truck lineup in the industry. The most off-road models Ram has offered spans both the light- and heavy-duty lineup, including the all-new 2025 Ram 1500 RHO, 2025 Ram 1500 Rebel, 2025 Ram 1500 Warlock, 2024 Ram 2500 Power Wagon and 2024 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel. This newly created off-road truck lineup reinforces North America's leading producer of award-winning trucks.

"Ram is all about offering the choice of more power, performance, capability with a unique combination of bold styling, durability and customized performance straight from the factory," said Tim Kuniskis, Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. "This is the most off-road models Ram has offered, and it's a group that doesn't stand at attention but doesn't mind going out and getting some attention either."

With the most diverse powertrain lineup, customers can pick their power with an all-new, powerful 3.0-liter Hurricane Standard Output Straight-Six Turbo (SST), an all-new 3.0-liter Hurricane High Output (H/O) SST engine and 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine. The heavy-duty trucks offer the 6.4-liter HEMI® V-8 engine and Cummins I-6 turbodiesel. This results in the most capable and powerful off-road truck lineup available.

Leading off for the new off-road truck lineup, the new 2025 Ram 1500 Rebel and 2025 Ram 1500 Warlock, as well as the 2024 Ram 2500 Power Wagon and 2024 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel, are available now. The all-new 2025 Ram 1500 RHO, which will shift the performance paradigm once again, is available to order today and will be at dealerships in the third quarter of 2024.

The off-road truck lineup draws from a deep and rich history of developing high-performance trucks, starting with the 1946 Power Wagon, which was derived from Dodge's 1942-1943 3/4-ton WC series military trucks. The 1964 Dodge Custom Sport Special, 1978 Li'l Red Express, 2004 SRT-10 and 2021 Ram TRX have kept Ram's mission to the lead the off-road space.

The entire Ram lineup offers customers benchmark vehicles that get the hard work done and families where they need to go. Ram is committed to innovation and powertrain leadership with a lineup that consists of anything and everything truck buyers want and need.

2025 Ram 1500 RHO - Heightened Off-road Capability and Performance

The all-new 2025 Ram 1500 RHO offers the best value with more horsepower per dollar ($129.60 per HP) than any other light-duty off-road truck at $69,995. The 2025 Ram 1500 RHO is powered by the all-new 3.0-liter H/O SST engine from the Stellantis Hurricane Twin-turbo family. The 3.0-liter Hurricane High Output engine is rated at 540 horsepower and 521 lb.-ft. of torque, delivering enhanced fuel economy and fewer emissions while generating more horsepower and torque than other naturally aspirated V-8 and boosted six-cylinder engines in the light-duty truck segment.

Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive performance shocks have been tuned to demonstrate optimum balance between on-road handling and class-leading off-road capability. Ride comfort, body roll control and handling are significantly enhanced with the Ram-proprietary Active Terrain Dynamics suspension management system, new shock tuning, hard points and body mount strategy.

The greater wheel travel offered by RHO is managed without reducing cargo area in the bed. Active damping and a five-link coil system create comfortable ride characteristics no matter the road surface. The frame's hard points differ when compared to a standard-issue Ram 1500 allowing for rear axle travel of up to 14 inches. The Ram 1500 RHO offers more than 40% additional rear wheel travel when compared to the rest of the Ram 1500 lineup.

The Ram 1500 RHO boasts a ground clearance of 11.8 inches due in part to a 2-inch ride height increase when compared with the rest of the 1500 lineup, along with 35-inch tires. This combination enables RHO to clear surface obstacles easily and at high speeds.

The 2025 Ram 1500 RHO combines new features, technology and authentic premium materials with performance, class-leading quality, comfort and durability. The interior design team chose premium textures, colors and material, including available hand-wrapped leather instrument panels for unexpected luxury throughout.

RHO's best-in-class interior is lined with leading-edge technology and features over 50 inches of combined available digital display screens, including a class-exclusive 10.25-inch front passenger screen and dual wireless charging pads. An optional, reconfigurable 14.5-inch touchscreen display is the interior's nucleus and utilizes split-screen capability for dual application operation. An optional 10.25-inch passenger screen offers navigation, device management, entertainment (via HDMI) and the ability to view the exterior vehicle cameras. The 2025 Ram 1500 features an optional full-color Head-Up Display (HUD) that is configurable up to 10 inches and features several different content areas at once, including an all-new digital tachometer.

The 2025 Ram 1500 RHO is available to order today and will be at dealerships in the third quarter of 2024 with pricing starting at $69,995, not including $1,995 destination.

2025 Ram 1500 Rebel – Making a Statement

Positioned at the foundation of the truck market, the 2025 Ram 1500 Rebel is the latest version of the rugged off-road performance pickup truck from North America's leading truck producer. With a one-of-a-kind design, including available RamBox, Rebel features unique design cues and a can-do attitude backed by Ram Truck engineering.

New for 2025, the Ram 1500 Rebel X package celebrates a decade of performance with the popular Rebel model. When outfitted in the Rebel X trim, customers enjoy the Rebel Level 2 Equipment Group that includes Uconnect 5 with a 14.5-inch touchscreen, dual-pane sunroof, power tailgate, heated front and rear seats, as well as a heated steering wheel, dual wireless charging and a 19-speaker Harman Hardon premium sound system. An exclusive Mojave Sand color is available on the Ram 1500 Rebel X as well.

The latest example of Ram ingenuity is the new Rough Road Cruise Control feature, available exclusively on Rebel X, that allows the driver to set a cruise speed on a rugged, dirt road. This new system reads the terrain ahead of the truck hundreds of times per second to adjust suspension and add or remove weight to the steering wheel.

A blacked-out grille with prominent "R-A-M" badging is the tip of the spear and sits above a new black off-road front bumper design with a durable powder-coated surface, which incorporates a powder coated skid plate, front tow hooks and new LED fog lamps. Black bezel bi-functional projector headlamps are integrated beneath an aluminum sport hood.

The Ram 1500 Rebel features paddle shifters, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and console-mounted performance shifter. A Rebel-specific interior offers premium leather bucket seats that feature the Rebel "X" logo with high bolsters, red accent stitching and red crusted perforated seat inserts. An exclusive black metal with red accented center console badge includes the year Rebel was first introduced, signifying the 10th anniversary. A panoramic sunroof rounds out the distinctive interior content.

The new 2025 Ram 1500 Rebel features the latest, most advanced Uconnect system ever, with a new and improved 14.5-inch touchscreen display and intuitive user experience.â€¯The Uconnect 5 system offers even more connected services and features for unmatched ease of use. The 2025 Ram 1500 Rebel also features a class-exclusive 10.25-inch passenger screen. Only visible to the front passenger and with dynamic touchscreen control, it offers three major functions: co-pilot (navigation, device management), entertainment (via HDMI) and the ability to view the exterior vehicle cameras.

The 2025 Ram 1500 Rebel features enhanced off-road approach, departure and breakover angles courtesy of a 1-inch raised ride height (four-corner air suspension is available), 33-inch all-terrain tires and 17-inch aluminum wheels. Other unique features on Rebel include Bilstein front and rear shocks, a softer rear stabilizer bar and a steering calibration that matches the Rebel's increased ride height.

Rebel is available exclusively as a crew cab model with 5-foot, 7-inch bed length. The all-new, more powerful 3.0-liter Hurricane Standard Output SST engine, with 420 horsepower and 469 lb.-ft. of torque, powers Rebel and is paired with the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission.

The 2025 Ram 1500 Rebel is available now and starts at $64,195, not including $1,995 destination.

2025 Ram 1500 Warlock - Unique Style, Capability and Value

The 2025 Ram 1500 Warlock pays homage to the original Warlock pickups of the 1970s and offers buyers a well-equipped, factory-customized truck with unique style, capability and value.

Featuring a black grille with bold R-A-M lettering, the 2025 Ram 1500 Warlock rides on 18-inch black painted aluminum wheels, Bilstein front and rear shocks, a 1-inch factory lift and skid plates. Additional styling cues that differentiate the Ram 1500 Warlock from the rest of the off-road truck lineup include LED headlamps, dual exhaust with black tips, tow hooks, black exterior badging and available Warlock decals on the hood and bedsides.

Standard on the Warlock package is an 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen with navigation, 7-inch driver's display, Selec-Speed Control, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot detection, remote start and class-exclusive, second-row, in-floor storage. Other features include black cloth seating, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, overhead console, LED bed lighting and power foldaway mirrors. Customers can also add heated bench, black side steps and a spray-in bedliner.

The Warlock is available with the all-new, more powerful 3.0-liter Hurricane Standard Output SST engine, with 420 horsepower and 469 lb.-ft. of torque, and mated to the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Ram 1500 Warlock is available in Delmonico Red, Flame Red, Hydro Blue, Forged Blue Metallic, Diamond Black, Granite Crystal Metallic, Billet Silver Metallic and Bright White.

The 2025 Ram 1500 Warlock is on sale now and starts at $54,260, not including $1,995 destination.

2024 Ram 2500 Power Wagon – The Ultimate Off-road Heavy-duty Truck

The granddaddy of them all, dating back to 1945, Power Wagon's heritage holds a distinctive position in the Ram Truck lineup as an example of engineering innovation and off-road capability.

Power Wagon's heritage, which stretches back to World War II, is engineered to conquer the great outdoors and to simply go where no other truck can. Power Wagon features several off-road-specific enhancements, including a unique suspension system comprised of Bilstein shocks, modified control arms, spring rates and more than two inches of lift. This design incorporates high-movement joints at the control-arm-to-axle mount, allowing for additional flexibility and axle articulation. Other enhancements include locking differentials and a 12,000-lb. WARN Zeon-12 winch with synthetic line, giving this leviathan a significant advantage over all production pickups. Power Wagon also features a class-exclusive electronic disconnecting sway bar, which allows the front axle to move more independently of the truck's frame.

In a long list of impressive off-road features, Power Wagon's axles are the pinnacle of durability and both include an electronic-locking differential driven by electro-magnetic actuators. Ram Power Wagon's combined axle and suspension package adds to greater suspension articulation, a determining factor when negotiating extreme obstacles. The exclusive five-link coil design provides better articulation over obstacles than a leaf spring system and the robust coil springs are more than up to the task of handling heavy payloads. The rear suspension includes Bilstein monotube shocks, and a Bilstein dampener links the top of the rear axle to the frame, providing additional control and bringing the Ram Power Wagon far beyond what competitors offer for axle control.

The 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 engine is offered with an eight-speed automatic transmission and connects to a part-time, manual-engagement Borg Warner BW 44-47 transfer case. Hill-descent Control allows drivers to control Power Wagon's speed down steep, rugged grades with the buttons on the column shifter – without the need for throttle or brake pedals.

Power Wagon provides optimal balance between on-road civility and off-road capability with 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires, which feature a beefy tread pattern to help grab ledges along the trail and deliver optimum traction through sand, mud and snow — a workhorse tire for rugged off-road terrain that still offers a quieter ride on paved roads.

The 2024 Ram 2500 Power Wagon is available now and pricing starts at $68,470, not including $1,995 destination.

2024 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel - Exceptional Off-road Performance, Towing and Payload

Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel, positioned between Laramie and Power Wagon, further fortifies Ram trucks as North America's off-road and performance truck leader.

The 2024 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel offers off-road truck buyers an even wider selection with increased off-road performance and towing and payload capability. Ram Heavy Duty Rebel features a unique combination of technology, performance and a distinctive exterior appearance straight from the factory.

The Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel uses Power Wagon's structure and off-road prowess as a base while offering an alternative that off-road truck customers have been clamoring for, an available 6.7-liter Cummins Standard-Output Turbo Diesel I-6 engine that produces 370 horsepower and 850 lb.-ft. of torque with a powerband that provides ample torque starting at 1,700 rpm. The 68RFE six-speed automatic transmission is standard with the turbo diesel option. The standard 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 with cylinder deactivation and VCT provides 410 horsepower and 429 lb.-ft. of torque and is paired with the 8HP75 eight-speed automatic transmission.

Exterior styling cues are shared with Power Wagon, but Rebel features unique badging and a sport performance hood. Ram Heavy Duty Rebel also features a unique off-road suspension, a rear limited-slip differential and rear electronic locker, 20-inch wheels (optional 18-inch wheels), 33-inch off-road tires and skid plates that protect the fuel tank and transfer case. Cargo tie-downs are standard while a spray-in bedliner, LED bed lighting and bed step are available.

An integrated front-mounted WARN Zeon-12 winch, rated at 12,000 lbs., is available on 2024 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel models equipped with the 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 engine. The winch is installed at the factory and features a unique fairlead and fairlead retainer that uses a synthetic line that is maneuverable and won't kink or fray.

Ram Heavy Duty trucks already feature a segment-leading suspension system with the best ride and handling, loaded or unloaded. The 2024 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel uses this exclusive five-link coil design that provides enhanced load-carrying characteristics and articulation. An available rear air suspension system is also available and further enhances best-in-class ride and handling qualities. Maximum towing for the 2024 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel is 16,870 pounds and maximum payload is 3,140 pounds.

Inside, the Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel offers three different seating options, including a cloth bench or bucket seat, a Bristol leather bench or bucket seat and a full Natura Plus leather bucket seat. Rebel also features a 360-degree Surround View camera, which includes forward-view camera gridlines to help navigate obstacles. This system provides a single display-screen view of both sides of a trailer to assist drivers in maneuvering towing setups. An available 12-inch frameless digital gauge cluster features nearly two dozen different menus. The full-color cluster features five reconfigurable tiles for at-a-glance data or quick and easy access to the most used information. Drivers may choose between analog or digital instrumentation. All cluster settings can be saved to a user profile.

Available safety features include adaptive cruise control, full-speed forward-collision warning plus, Lane Keep Assist, Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection, automatic headlamps, digital rearview mirror with tow mode and rain-sensing windshield wipers.

Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel is available in a crew cab configuration with a 6-foot, 4-inch box.

The 2024 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel is available now and pricing starts at $68,965, not including $1,995 destination.

SOURCE Stellantis