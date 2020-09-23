Back By Popular Demand: Club Med's Winter Getaway Flash Sale Returns

MIAMI, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Med, the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, brings back the popular Extra Savings on Winter Getaways Flash Sale, giving travelers a second chance to save big on winter getaways. Open for bookings now through September 30, 2020, with travel dates through April 10, 2021, the flash sale offers up to 55 percent off at nine Club Med resorts throughout Mexico, the Caribbean, and Florida.

Travelers can enjoy a hassle-free all-inclusive beach getaway with unlimited land & water activities, extensive culinary options, and premium oceanfront accommodations. Plus, Club Med's Free Cancellation Policy** offers guests a full refund should they need to cancel their stay (up to 15 days prior to the anticipated travel date) for stays on or prior to July 2, 2021.

Complete details include:

Extra Savings on Winter Getaways Flash Sale

Booking window: Today through September 30, 2020

Travel window: September 26, 2020 through April 10, 2021 (blackout dates apply)

through (blackout dates apply) Up to 55% off*

FREE room upgrades

Families, couples, and active adults looking to plan ahead for a warm weather winter getaway will find reconnection, relaxation, and ample outdoor space at several Club Med resorts, including:

Club Med Sandpiper Bay, Florida : Now open. Recently named one of the top ten family resorts in the U.S. by USA TODAY 10Best's 2020 Readers' Choice Awards, the resort – located in between Miami and Orlando – offers an all-inclusive getaway sans passport with a variety of activity land and water sports for all interests, like kayaking, paddle boarding, sailing, pickle ball and the flying trapeze. Adults can relax by the adults-exclusive pool, on the beach that is situated alongside the St. Lucie River, or at the Club Med Spa, while kids enjoy time at the children's clubs with unlimited land and water activities. Residents of FL, GA, NC & SC receive an extra 10% off with promo code "SANDPI" at checkout; available for booking through 10/31/20, with select travel dates through 11/20/20.

Club Med Cancún , Mexico : Reopening October 17 . The perfect location for families looking to create new memories, the resort's recently expanded Aguamarina family oasis area features 120 oceanfront family rooms, exhilarating water games at the dedicated family pool, and outdoor activities as part of the new Club Med Amazing Family programming. For added R&R, indulge in private oceanfront massages on the beach.





, : Reopening . The perfect location for families looking to create new memories, the resort's recently expanded family oasis area features 120 oceanfront family rooms, exhilarating water games at the dedicated family pool, and outdoor activities as part of the new Club Med Amazing Family programming. For added R&R, indulge in private oceanfront massages on the beach. Club Med Punta Cana , Dominican Republic: Reopening October 17 . On a 2,000-foot stretch of beach, Club Med Punta Cana welcomes all travelers to enjoy reconnection and relaxation through: a newly renovated Tiara Exclusive Collection space featuring 32 oceanside family suites, a dedicated infinity pool and bar, and all-day room service; the new Club Med Amazing Family program, a fun-filled agenda of weekly activities for families to bond and create memories; Club Med CREACTIVE by Cirque du Soleil , an interactive playground with more than 25 acrobatic and artistic activities for guests of all ages; and treatments at L'OCCITANE Spa and men's barbershop.





, Dominican Republic: Reopening . On a 2,000-foot stretch of beach, Club Med Punta Cana welcomes all travelers to enjoy reconnection and relaxation through: a newly renovated Exclusive Collection space featuring 32 oceanside family suites, a dedicated infinity pool and bar, and all-day room service; the new Club Med Amazing Family program, a fun-filled agenda of weekly activities for families to bond and create memories; , an interactive playground with more than 25 acrobatic and artistic activities for guests of all ages; and treatments at L'OCCITANE Spa and men's barbershop. Club Med Turkoise, Turks and Caicos: Reopening October 24. Nestled into Grace Bay Beach, consistently ranked as one of the best beaches in the world by TripAdvisor, the adults-exclusive resort offers freshly renovated accommodations including deluxe ocean-front guestrooms with balconies, a wellness center and a wine cellar overlooking the water, as well as unlimited activities like sailing, kayaking, and flying trapeze.

Additional participating resorts include Club Med La Caravelle, Guadeloupe, French Caribbean, reopening October 17, 2020 and Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda, Dominican Republic, reopening December 5, 2020.

To ensure added flexibility and peace of mind for travelers, Club Med also offers:

**Free Cancellation Policy : For stays on or prior to July 2, 2021 , guests will receive a full refund should they need to cancel their stay (up to 15 days prior to the anticipated travel date).

: For stays on or prior to , guests will receive a full refund should they need to cancel their stay (up to 15 days prior to the anticipated travel date). Emergency Assistance Program : All guests traveling before April 30, 2021 will receive coverage for emergency medical expenses during their stay, including those related to COVID-19.

: All guests traveling before will receive coverage for emergency medical expenses during their stay, including those related to COVID-19. Safe Together protocols: Implemented in all of the brand's resorts as they reopen, including those in Florida , Mexico , and the Caribbean , these newly enhanced hygiene and safety measures were developed through recommendations from the World Health Organization, local health authorities, and the advice of an International Scientific Committee comprised of a specialized team of doctors and professors.

Full details on the above policies can be found here.

For full details on the Extra Savings on Winter Getaways sale, please visit https://www.clubmed.us/o/flash-sale. For resort images, please visit here.

Terms and Conditions

*Terms and Conditions apply and can be accessed by clicking here (located at the bottom of the page).

About Club Med

Club Med, founded in 1950 by Gérard Blitz, is the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, offering approximately 70 premium resorts in stunning locations around the world including North and South America, Caribbean, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Mediterranean. Each Club Med resort features authentic local style and comfortably upscale accommodations, superior sports programming and activities, enriching children's programs, gourmet dining, and warm and friendly service by its world-renown staff with legendary hospitality skills, an all-encompassing energy and diverse backgrounds.

Club Med operates in more than 30 countries and continues to maintain its authentic Club Med spirit with an international staff of more than 23,000 employees from more than 110 different nationalities. Led by its pioneering spirit, Club Med continues to grow and adapt to each market with three to five new resort openings or renovations per year, including a new Alpine ski resort annually.

For more information, visit www.clubmed.us, call 1-800-Club-Med (1-800-258-2633), or contact a preferred travel professional. For an inside look at Club Med, follow Club Med on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

