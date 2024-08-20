Back by Popular Demand: Premium Preserves Brand Bonne Maman® Unveils its 2024 Limited-Edition Advent Calendar

BLOOMFIELD, N.J., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Made simply, with love.

Bonne Maman®, America's #1 premium preserves brand is bringing surprise and delight to all this holiday season with the return of its highly anticipated 2024 Limited-Edition Advent Calendar - its eighth advent season to date!

This year's design of the beloved Advent Calendar boasts a festive train with stops at each countdown door to reveal one of the 24 Limited-Edition mini jar flavors created just for the holidays. Capturing the joy and anticipation of the holidays, the calendar offers a new taste experience as each day unfolds, from traditional favorites to unique new creations. The delicious lineup includes delightful new flavors such as Wild Blueberry with Maple Syrup, Caramel with Coffee, Guava, Rhubarb with Spice, White Nectarine and Peach, and Pineapple and Yuzu.

Made with simple, premium ingredients that deliver a homemade, authentic taste, Bonne Maman is a staple in homes around the world. Don't miss your chance to be part of this cherished holiday tradition. The 2024 Advent Calendar retails for $44.99 and is available now for purchase on Bonne Maman's e-shop, Amazon, and select retailers nationwide, but hurry – it always sells out!

For more information, visit bonnemaman.us.

About Bonne Maman

Bonne Maman is the #1 premium preserves brand in the U.S. The brand provides consumers with products of the highest quality that follow timeless French culinary traditional recipes. Bonne Maman Preserves, Jellies, and Spreads are non-GMO Project Verified. Produced in France, Bonne Maman Preserves are made with premium ingredients, have no high fructose corn syrup, no artificial additives, and no added preservatives. Made with simple ingredients, you might find in your grandmother's kitchen, Bonne Maman is crafted to capture that homemade taste. To learn more about Bonne Maman, visit http://www.bonnemaman.us or follow us on FB @bonnemamanusa or IG @bonnemaman_us.

