BACK IN BLACK: LEXUS ES BLACK LINE SPECIAL EDITION RETURNS FOR 2025

Black Line Special Edition package features Obsidian outer mirrors, black rear lip spoiler and black lower rocker panel

ES lineup returns with three available engines, AWD options and F SPORT models

Base grade starting MSRP of $43,190 (including Delivery, Processing and Handling Fee)

PLANO, Texas, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lexus ES 350 Black Line Special Edition package1 returns for 2025 after a four-year hiatus, offering another sporty variation of the top-selling sedan in the Lexus lineup. The package is offered exclusively on the ES 350 F SPORT Handling model and includes Obsidian outer mirrors, a distinctive black rear lip spoiler and a black lower rocker panel.

In addition to offering the Black Line Special Edition package, the 2025 ES continues to cater to a diversity of lifestyles with three available powerful engines, all-wheel drive capability, and two F SPORT models.

The 2025 ES is expected to arrive in dealerships in Summer 2024.

1Available for an additional $3,965 charge

Black Line Special Edition Package

Limited to 1,000 units across North America for 2025, the Lexus ES Black Line Special Edition package builds on the ES 350 F SPORT Handling grade with the same interior (White, Circuit Red and Black NuLuxe®trim) and exterior (Iridium2, Cloudburst Gray2, Obsidian, Caviar, Matador Red Mica and Ultra White2) color options.

Unique to the 2025 ES Black Line Special Edition package are Obsidian outer mirrors, a black rear lip spoiler, black lower rocker panel, F SPORT puddle lamps and door switch plates. In addition, the package adds standard Lexus Interface with a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a Head-Up Display, Panoramic View Monitor and a SmartAccess Card Key as well as an available Mark Levinson® Premium Audio System.

2Available for an additional $500 charge

An Option for Everyone

The Lexus ES rides on the Global Architecture-K (GA-K) platform, a rigid front-wheel drive chassis made from several grades of high-strength steel. Laser screw welding, a construction method shared with the LS sedan, UXh and RZ battery-electric vehicle, makes for a truly robust structure. A strut tower brace, multiple reinforcement panels for the strut towers themselves, and radiator support braces are also used to enhance front-end stiffness.

The suspension is tuned for ideal responsiveness for the chassis. The front suspension features a strut angle that aligns at the ideal angle to improve ride quality. The Dynamic Control Shocks are capable of responding to even the smallest movements thanks to a non-overlapping auxiliary valve that allows damper oil to flow in either direction before entering the main valve. The rear suspension design utilizes a trailing arm and a multilink setup that also benefits from the responsiveness of the Dynamic Control Shocks. Higher placement of the trailing arm mounting point and a larger bushing size assist in dampening road irregularities. Wider spacing of the stabilizer bushing mounts can also contribute to overall roll reduction.

The ES 350 is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that is designed to deliver responsive acceleration along with impressive efficiency. The V6 features the D-4S fuel injection system which uses high-pressure injectors to deliver fuel directly into the combustion chamber along with a low-pressure system that delivers fuel to the intake ports. Together with the addition of Variable Valve Timing-intelligence Wide (VVT-iW) for the intake valves, the engine is capable of operating on either the traditional Otto cycle during sporty driving or the more efficient Atkinson cycle when power demand is low.

The 3.5-liter V6 is rated to produce 302 horsepower at 6,600 rpm and 267 lb-ft of torque at 4,700 rpm with an EPA-estimated MPG rating of 22/32/25 (city/highway/combined). To complement the power of the updated V6, an 8-speed Direct Shift automatic transmission is also used.

The Lexus ES 250 AWD sends torque to all four wheels, enabling the 2.5-liter L4 engine to power through conditions when traction is low to allow better acceleration with less tire slip. Dynamic Torque Control AWD assists with providing effective traction for inclement and slippery weather, directing up to 50 percent of engine torque to the rear wheels, in response to acceleration from a start or slippage at the front wheels. When AWD isn't needed, the electromagnetic controlled coupling on the rear drive axle disengages the propeller shaft to help prioritize fuel efficiency.

The ES 300h's 2.5-liter, four-cylinder gas engine running on the Atkinson cycle is coupled with a smaller, more power dense electric motor and a hybrid transaxle. The results are a combined 215 total system horsepower and a EPA-estimated MPG rating of 43/44/44 (city/highway/combined). A lithium-ion battery is located underneath the back seat, freeing up trunk space, and improving the front-to-rear weight distribution to help with better handling.

The ES 300h features a hybrid control system designed to deliver a more linear acceleration feel by aligning engine speed more closely with vehicle speed. Engaging the Sport drive mode further enhances acceleration by boosting torque at lower speeds while paddle shifters can be used to move through six simulated gears for more precise control.

F SPORT Flare

Based on the ES equipped with the Premium Package, the F SPORT Design is offered on all three powertrains (ES 350, ES 250 AWD and ES 300h) and adds F SPORT 19-inch split five-spoke alloy wheels with a Gloss Black finish and F SPORT exterior styling, including a unique front bumper, grille surround and rear spoiler. Intuitive Parking Assist comes standard with other available features that include a Mark Levinson sound system, power rear sunshade, panorama roof, triple beam LED headlamps and power trunk with kick sensor.

In addition, the F SPORT Handling grade is available on ES 350 and ES 300h, further enhancing the driving appearance and sportiness of the Lexus ES. Based on the exterior of the ES F SPORT Design grade, the ES F SPORT Handling grade comes standard with Sport+ and Custom Drive modes, Intuitive Parking Assist, F SPORT-tuned Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), heated F SPORT steering wheel and Hadori aluminum trim, aluminum pedals and black headliner.

Inside the cabin, buyers have the option to equip their ES F SPORT Handling with additional features, including a Mark Levinson 17-speaker, 1,800-watt PurePlay Surround Sound system and a power rear sunshade. On the exterior, F SPORT Handling options include premium triple-beam LED headlamps and power trunk with kick sensor.

Provocative Elegance, Refined

The ES features a dynamic stance and a sleek, coupe-like silhouette inherited from the flagship LS. The Lexus Signature Grille headlines the front end with striking Bi-LED headlamps. A power tilt-slide moonroof comes standard on all models with an available panorama glass roof providing a unique outer-sliding design that creates a seamless appearance while providing ample natural light.

The 2025 ES offers a wide array of wheel designs that add the finishing touch to the exterior design. A standard 17-inch wheel featuring spoke ends layered in twin v-spoke formations with Dark Metallic and Machined finish produces a sporty impression. A larger 18-inch wheel is available on Base with Premium Package and standard on Luxury trims, featuring a split 10-spoke design with two-tone Dark machined finish. An 18-inch five-spoke alloy noise reduction wheel with Vapor Chrome finish is available on Luxury and standard on Ultra Luxury trims. ES F SPORT models get exclusive 19-inch split five-spoke alloy wheels with a Gloss Black finish that accentuates the model's sporty exterior.

The 2025 ES offers 10 exterior colors including Eminent White Pearl1, Iridium1, Cloudburst Gray1, Obsidian, Caviar, Matador Red Mica, Moonbeam Beige Metallic, Sunlit Green, and Nightfall Mica. Ultra White1 remains exclusive to F SPORT and is only available on F SPORT Design and F SPORT Handling.

1Available for an additional $500 charge

Spacious and Inviting Cabin

In true Lexus fashion, the 2025 ES blends a driver-centric cockpit with spacious and comfortable areas for the passengers. A streamlined instrument panel design embraces seamless cabin integration with Lexus Interface displayed on a standard eight-inch touchscreen.

An available technology package on all Base, Luxury, F SPORT Design and F SPORT Handling models includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen with Lexus Interface, a Head-Up Display, and SmartAccess Card Key.

Lexus ES owners have ample interior color options that exude refined craftsmanship fit for luxury. Base ES models include NuLuxe®-trim options standard in Palomino, Acorn, and Black interiors with Striated Black film. Adding the Premium package, ES base model interior options include Macadamia NuLuxe® and Ash Bamboo Trim, Palomino NuLuxe® and Open-Pore Brown Walnut trim, Acorn NuLuxe® and Open-Pore Black Trim and Black Nuluxe® and Open-Pore Black trim. Luxury and Ultra Luxury models offer semi-aniline leather-trim options of Palomino, Macadamia, Acorn, and Black with a choice of Open-Pore Black, Open-Pore Brown Walnut, and Ash Bamboo trims.

Both F SPORT trims are built on the Premium Package of options. F SPORT Design customers have their choice between Palomino NuLuxe®-trimmed interior with Open-Pore Brown Walnut trim or Black NuLuxe with Open-Pore Black trimmed interior. F SPORT Handling and Black Line Special Edition are available with NuLuxe®-trimmed options that include Black and two F SPORT Handling-exclusive colors – Circuit Red and White – all three of which are paired exclusively with Hadori Aluminum trim.

Technology and Convenience Features

Lexus Interface with touchscreen

A standard high-definition touchscreen measuring eight inches and available 12.3-inch touchscreen provides easy-to-use controls and clear information to the driver and front-seat passenger. The glass screens utilize a high-adhesion, anti-reflective coating to realize a vivid display.

Six USB Ports

Ready to handle device charging needs, the ES is equipped with six USB ports throughout the cabin.

Cloud Navigation*

With an active Drive Connect trial or subscription, this 100% cloud-capable system integrates with Google points of interest (POI) data to provide faster and more up-to-date search results, more accurate directions, and alternate routes based on current traffic conditions. Offline mode is designed to detect a potential loss of signal and download applicable maps and services in advance.

Intelligent Assistant*

With an active Drive Connect trial or subscription, Intelligent Assistant offers convenience for customers. Designed with dual microphones, enhanced noise cancellation and seat detection capabilities for greater voice-recognition accuracy, by simply saying "Hey Lexus," available voice commands can operate certain interior amenities, such as navigation, multimedia, and climate control.

Digital Key*

With an active Remote Connect trial or subscription, guests can utilize their compatible smartphone as a vehicle key through the Lexus app. Digital Key can allow for the control of door locks and enables additional usability when car sharing, during valet parking or home delivery of packages. The Digital Key can be shared with up to seven additional people, creating a convenient experience for users registered on the Lexus App.

Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto Compatibility

The Lexus ES features standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ capability, which enables users to access many of their favorite apps and control menus via their preferred mobile device ecosystem. The wireless capability allows for up to five Bluetooth®-enabled devices to be registered to the system, with up to two devices connected at any one time.

Remote Connect*

With an active Remote Connect trial or subscription, the Lexus app can be used to remotely lock or unlock the doors, start the vehicle and adjust the climate control, check vehicle health, and more.

Safety Connect*

Customers can use their up to 10-year Lexus Safety Connect trial for access to exceptional service in case of emergency/vehicle theft.

Service Connect*

Available via the Lexus app, the up to 10-year Service Connect trial can connect a compatible Lexus and dealer to provide detailed maintenance reminders and Vehicle Health Reports.

Head-Up Display (Available)

Essential information such as a speedometer and shift position, and other information including navigational directions and the information displayed during the use of Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, and Road Sign Assist, can be safely displayed in front of the driver's field of vision. The display's positioning can be linked to a driver's seat position memory function.

Mark Levinson Surround Sound (Available) Depending on grade, the available 17-speaker Mark Levinson® Premium Surround Sound tuned for the ES' cabin delivers high-quality audio. The system incorporates Mark Levinson QLS (Quantum Logic Surround) sound technology to provide stage-like, full-bodied, balanced tones to all passengers.

*Available by trial or subscription. 4G network dependent. See lexus.com/interface for details.

Lexus Safety System+ 2.5

The 2025 ES comes standard with Lexus Safety System+ 2.5, which brings a suite of key active safety and convenience features to the vehicle. This system includes:

Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection

Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection is designed to help detect a vehicle, pedestrian or cyclist and provide an audio/visual forward collision warning under certain circumstances. If the driver does not react, the system is designed to provide automatic emergency braking at speeds between approximately 7-110 mph. PCS uses a camera and millimeter-wave radar for enhanced performance and reliability. Features for LSS+ 2.5 include:

Risk Avoidance Emergency Steer Assist – designed to provide additional steering torque during an emergency maneuver initiated by the driver, enhancing vehicle stability and helping prevent lane departure. This steering support function is designed to operate when the Pre-Collision System is turned ON, the turn signal is not being operated, the speed of the vehicle is between 25-50 mph and the relative speed to the detected object is between 25-50 mph.

designed to provide additional steering torque during an emergency maneuver initiated by the driver, enhancing vehicle stability and helping prevent lane departure. This steering support function is designed to operate when the Pre-Collision System is turned ON, the turn signal is not being operated, the speed of the vehicle is between 25-50 mph and the relative speed to the detected object is between 25-50 mph. Left Turn Oncoming Vehicle Detection/Braking – designed to provide a warning and automatic braking if the system determines a driver is turning left in front of an oncoming vehicle in certain daytime conditions.

All-speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)

An adaptive cruise control system intended for highway use that uses radar and camera technology to help keep the vehicle at a preset speed and distance from vehicles ahead, even in stop-and-go traffic. If the system detects the vehicle getting closer than the preset distance, it automatically slows the vehicle — even to a complete stop. At highway speeds, when the road ahead clears, the vehicle returns to its preset speed.

Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

When DRCC is enabled and lane markers are detected, Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) uses the lines on the road and/or preceding vehicles to provide active driving assistance and help keep the vehicle centered in its lane.

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA) –

When white/yellow lane markings or certain road edge boundary lines are detected at speeds above 30 mph, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA) is designed to issue an audio/visual lane departure warning if an inadvertent lane departure is detected. If the driver does not take corrective action, the system is also designed to provide gentle corrective steering for lane keeping assistance.

Road Sign Assist (RSA)

Using an intelligent camera, Road Sign Assist (RSA) is designed to detect speed limit signs, stop signs, Do Not Enter signs, yield signs and certain warning signs, and displays an icon of the sign on the Multi-Information Display (MID).

2025 ES Pricing

For individual option and package pricing, visit Lexus.com.

Model # Model Name MSRP + DPH* 9000 Lexus ES 350 Base $43,190 9002 Lexus ES 350 Luxury $48,360 9004 Lexus ES 350 Ultra Luxury $52,080 9006 Lexus ES 350 F SPORT Design $47,775 9005 Lexus ES 350 F SPORT Handling $49,650 9012 Lexus ES 250 AWD $43,190 9013 Lexus ES 250 AWD Luxury $48,360 9014 Lexus ES 250 AWD Ultra Luxury $52,080 9015 Lexus ES 250 AWD F SPORT Design $47,775 9040 Lexus ES 300h $44,590 9042 Lexus 300h Luxury $49,760 9044 Lexus 300h Ultra Luxury $53,480 9045 Lexus 300h F SPORT Design $48,975 9046 Lexus 300h F SPORT Handling $50,885

*Includes Delivery, Processing and Handling fee of $1,150

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With eight models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers nine F SPORT models, one F performance model and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

