Back Market Plugs into Google Cloud to Power Global Expansion and Support Sustainability Mission

The refurbished technology marketplace selected Google Cloud to host its operations based on higher data management, security, and sustainability performance

Back Market to explore generative AI solutions using Google Cloud's technology

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and PARIS, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud and Back Market, a global marketplace for verified refurbished technology, today announced an agreement which will involve Back Market using Google Cloud's infrastructure to support its international expansion, enhance its customer service capabilities, and reinforce its sustainability goals.

Back Market will leverage Google Cloud to develop generative AI solutions using Vertex AI that will help its service agents quickly understand the history and context of customers' challenges for faster, more consistent resolution. Back Market will also kickstart broader exploration of Google Cloud's generative AI's applications, including language translations, content creation, and text analysis, to offer new personalized services for both customers and vendors.

Back Market is migrating its cloud infrastructure to Google Cloud to create greater operational efficiencies and capacity. By adopting BigQuery , Google Cloud's enterprise data warehouse platform, Back Market will be able to improve the speed and ease with which it manages its data at scale, with higher security guarantees. Back Market will also benefit from the lower-carbon footprint and higher sustainability performance of Google Cloud's infrastructure, supporting its own sustainability strategy and mission.

The recent agreement comes after Back Market adopted Google Workspace in 2021 to support its internal communications and boost productivity.

"We selected Google Cloud not just for its expertise in cloud computing services, but also for its commitment to providing a more sustainable, modernized platform for Back Market as we continue to expand," said Dawn Baker, Chief Technology Officer, Back Market. "As a global leader in verified refurbished technology, we are always looking to turn our data into better outcomes for consumers, particularly in ways that foster reliability and trust in our marketplace while supporting our sustainability goals."

"As buyers continue to prioritize price and a seamless buying experience online, there's pressure on e-commerce platforms to innovate so they can meet expectations and stay competitive, even as they adhere to increasingly demanding expectations and regulations around trust, safety, and sustainability," said Isabelle Fraine, Managing Director of Google Cloud France. "Back Market's approach to cloud computing and their exploration of generative AI are firmly grounded in such fundamentals, which should translate into more favorable outcomes for customers, merchants, and social impact in the long run."

About Back Market

Launched in 2014 by Thibaud Hug de Larauze, Quentin Le Brouster, and Vianney Vaute, Back Market is the global leader in verified refurbished technology. The company brings high-quality professionally refurbished electronic devices and appliances to customers in 18 countries including the US, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Japan, and has offices located in New York, Tokyo, Paris, Berlin, Barcelona, and Bordeaux.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

SOURCE Google Cloud