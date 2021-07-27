Back To College Essentials Just Got Tougher With Casio

Casio's G-SHOCK Collection of Timepieces Will Keep You On-Trend This Fall. Tweet this

The Elegant Choice

For those who appreciate a refined look, the G-STEEL and G-MS collections bring the ideal timepiece for the college student looking to add a sleek yet tough watch to their college wardrobe. The GSTB400-1A , for him, is the slimmest model of the G-STEEL collection and combines style, high-quality functionality and the toughness of G-SHOCK. It features a textured, black resin band and ultra-tough Carbon Core Guard structure that balances strength and lightness. In addition, it is equipped with G-SHOCK's most up-to-date functions including Tough Solar Power, Bluetooth® technology to pair with smart phones via the G-SHOCK Connected App, automatic time adjustment, phone finder, and more. The MSGS600G-7A , for her, combines analog timekeeping with three digital displays, a metal case and a soft resin band for a sporty and elegant look. In addition to its solar power capability, the MSGS600G-7A features world time, full auto LED lighting, and it is shock and water resistant for up to 100 meters. The GSTB400-1A comes in a silver case and black band retails for $320 while the MSGS600G-7A comes in a rose gold case and white band and retails for $200.

For more information on Casio's G-SHOCK collection of timepieces, please visit gshock.com

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com/home.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit http://www.casio.com/home .

