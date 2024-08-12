Back to School, Back to Gutter Maintenance

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As families gear up for the back-to-school season, The Brothers that just do Gutters reminds homeowners not to forget about essential home maintenance tasks, particularly gutter care.

With autumn approaching, leaves will soon begin to fall, potentially clogging gutters and causing water damage to homes. Experts recommend cleaning gutters at least twice a year, with special attention paid to the fall season.

"Many homeowners overlook their gutters when preparing for the school year and cooler weather," said Danny Horboychuk, Brand President of The Brothers that just do Gutters. "However, proper gutter maintenance is crucial for protecting your home from water damage and costly repairs."

Clogged gutters can lead to a host of problems, including:

Water overflow, damaging siding, windows, and foundations

Ice dams in colder climates, causing roof damage

Pest infestations in debris-filled gutters

Mold growth due to excess moisture

Horboychuk advises homeowners to schedule gutter cleaning before the fall rush. "By addressing gutter maintenance early, you can ensure your home is protected when leaves start falling and avoid competing for service appointments during peak season," he said.

For those short on time or uncomfortable with heights, professional gutter cleaning services offer a safe and efficient solution. The Brothers that just do Gutters provides comprehensive gutter services, including cleaning, repair, and installation of gutter protection systems.

"Our goal is to make gutter maintenance as hassle-free as possible for busy families," Horboychuk added. "With proper care, gutters can effectively protect your home for years to come."

The company recommends these additional tips for maintaining gutters:

Inspect gutters regularly for signs of damage or wear

Trim overhanging branches to reduce debris accumulation

Consider installing gutter guards to minimize cleaning frequency

Ensure downspouts direct water at least 5 feet away from the home's foundation

By incorporating gutter maintenance into their back-to-school preparations, homeowners can safeguard their properties and avoid potential headaches down the line.

