Back to School: Fuel your Performance with Kroger

Jul 18, 2024, 11:30 ET
Save on meal staples and school supplies under $1 to make it the best year ever
CINCINNATI, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today shared back-to-school savings with Locked In Low prices on hundreds of meal staples for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as all the school supplies students need to return to the classroom.
"We know that back-to-school means a reset to the family routine that includes meal planning for breakfast, lunch and dinner," said Carlo Baldan, Kroger's group vice president of Center Store Merchandising. "At Kroger we have you covered from stocking backpacks to packing lunches with the fuel students need to get them through the afternoon and affordable, easy family dinners after a busy day of school, homework and soccer practice."
Make back-to-school mornings a bit easier and fuel students with sustainable energy to start the day with these easy solutions paired with fresh fruit:
- Simple Truth Organic® Blueberry Oats N Honey Granola BIG DEAL!
- Kroger® Brand Mini Plain Bagels
- Kroger® Brand Strawberry and Vanilla Yogurt Tubes
- Mashed Avocado on toasted Kroger® Brand 100% Whole Wheat Bread
- Kroger® Brand Original Instant Oatmeal
- Kroger® Brand Complete Original Pancake and Waffle Mix
- Kroger® Brand Honey Nut Toasted Oats Family Sized Cereal
- For the grown-ups—Kroger® Premium Blend Coffee Pods
Build the best back-to-school lunches with these favorites:
- Sandwich supplies: Private Selection® 100% Whole Wheat Bread, Kroger® Brand Creamy Peanut Butter and Squeezable Grape Jelly, Private Selection™ Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Kroger® Brand American Sliced Cheese Singles and Kroger® Brand Yellow Mustard.
- Fruits and Veggies: Red Seedless Grapes, Fresh Banana, Kroger® Brand Carrots, Celery, Broccoli and Ranch Dip Snack Tray, Kroger® Brand Classic Applesauce Pouches, Kroger® Brand Honeycrisp Apples, Fresh Blueberries, Fresh Strawberries, Fresh Seedless Mandarin Clementine Oranges, Private Selection™ Mini Seedless Cucumbers and Kroger® No Sugar Added Diced Peach Cups.
- Snacks and Treats: Kroger® Brand Mozzarella String Cheese, Kroger® Brand Mini Twist Pretzels, Kroger® Brand Sweet Apples, Pretzels and Cheddar Cheese Snack Tray, Kroger® Brand Kaleidos Original Chocolate Sandwich Cookies and Kellogg's® Gripz Tiny Baked Snack Crackers Variety Pack.
- Drinks: Kroger® Purified Mini Bottled Water, Simple Truth® Kids Fruit and Veggie Juice Box Varity Pack, Kroger® Brand Strawberry Bottled Water, Danimals Strawberry Explosion Smoothies and Minute Maid® Mixed Berry Juice Boxes.
Save time and money on dinner prep with these family friendly meals under $15:
- Baked Ravioli Casserole: This dump-and-bake casserole requires almost no preparation.
- Slow Cooker Cheesy Rice and Chicken: No need to dirty pots and pans when you can toss everything in the slow cooker.
- Mac and Cheese Tacos: Upgrade Taco Tuesday with beefy mac and cheese.
- Parmesan Pasta with Broccoli and Chicken: This creamy pasta dish comes together quickly with the help of a parmesan cheese pasta mix.
- Tuna Melt Pizza: Transform classic tuna salad into a pizza for a quick, delicious budget-friendly dinner.
Recognized by Crayola as a Best-in-Class retailer for its back-to-school aisle, Kroger has hundreds of school supplies for less than $3, boasting all the essentials from paper, pens and markers to glue sticks and pencil boxes.
Back-to-school must-haves for $1 or less:
- Top Flight Marble Composition Book
- Crayola® Classic Markers
- Oxford® Ruled Index Cards
- Top Flight Standards® College and Wide Ruled One-Subject Notebook
- Crayola® Pre-Sharpened Colored Pencils
- Crayola® Crayons
- Elmer's® Disappearing Purple School Glue Stick
- Paper Mate® Write Bros. Assorted Ballpoint Pens
- Kroger® Brand Facial Tissues
- And more!
Find everything needed for back-to-school prep solutions, at Kroger's Blog, The Fresh Lane with tons of ideas on freezer meal prep, school lunches, dinner inspiration and quick breakfasts.
For even more fresh products and everyday savings, visit Kroger.com or the Kroger app, offering more than $600 in savings available weekly in digital coupons. With more than 30,000 mouthwatering possibilities, customers are a swipe away from inspiration to reality. Kroger is worth it every time.
Customers can shop these back-to-school items and more in-store or through Kroger Pickup and Delivery, offering the same products at the same low prices no matter how they shop. Save even more with Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99.
Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® eligible cardmembers may now redeem a free one-year, next-day Boost membership or cardholders who are current annual Boost members may receive a free one-year extension of their next-day Boost membership. To learn more and redeem this Kroger Rewards World Elite Mastercard® cardmember offer visit the Boost Membership Benefits page.
*The creditor and issuer of the Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® is U.S. Bank National Association, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated.
About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly 420,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.
