Back to School: Fuel your Performance with Kroger

Save on meal staples and school supplies under $1 to make it the best year ever

CINCINNATI, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today shared back-to-school savings with Locked In Low prices on hundreds of meal staples for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as all the school supplies students need to return to the classroom.

Recognized by Crayola as a Best-in-Class retailer for its back-to-school aisle, Kroger has hundreds of school supplies for less than $3, boasting all the essentials from paper, pens and markers to glue sticks and pencil boxes.

"We know that back-to-school means a reset to the family routine that includes meal planning for breakfast, lunch and dinner," said Carlo Baldan, Kroger's group vice president of Center Store Merchandising. "At Kroger we have you covered from stocking backpacks to packing lunches with the fuel students need to get them through the afternoon and affordable, easy family dinners after a busy day of school, homework and soccer practice."

Make back-to-school mornings a bit easier and fuel students with sustainable energy to start the day with these easy solutions paired with fresh fruit:

Build the best back-to-school lunches with these favorites:

Save time and money on dinner prep with these family friendly meals under $15:

Back-to-school must-haves for $1 or less:

Find everything needed for back-to-school prep solutions, at Kroger's Blog, The Fresh Lane with tons of ideas on freezer meal prep, school lunches, dinner inspiration and quick breakfasts.

For even more fresh products and everyday savings, visit Kroger.com or the Kroger app, offering more than $600 in savings available weekly in digital coupons. With more than 30,000 mouthwatering possibilities, customers are a swipe away from inspiration to reality. Kroger is worth it every time.

Customers can shop these back-to-school items and more in-store or through Kroger Pickup and Delivery, offering the same products at the same low prices no matter how they shop. Save even more with Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99.

Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® eligible cardmembers may now redeem a free one-year, next-day Boost membership or cardholders who are current annual Boost members may receive a free one-year extension of their next-day Boost membership. To learn more and redeem this Kroger Rewards World Elite Mastercard® cardmember offer visit the Boost Membership Benefits page.

