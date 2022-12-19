BackBox Named Best Network Automation Solution by American Security Today 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Awards

DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BackBox , the world's most trusted network automation company, today announced it was named Best Network Automation Solution in the Centralized Multi Vendor Network Automation category of the 2022 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Awards. The 'ASTORS' are awarded by American Security Today.

"We are honored to be recognized with an American Security Today's 'ASTORS' Award for our trusted network security operations platform," said Andrew Kahl, BackBox CEO. "This award is a clear indication that our multi-vendor network backup, OS upgrade, and automation features enable IT and security leaders to sleep easy knowing they are keeping their organization safe."

American Security Today's Annual 'ASTORS' Awards is the preeminent U.S. Homeland Security Awards Program. The awards recognize industry leaders in physical and border security, cybersecurity, emergency preparedness, as well as federal, state, and municipal government agencies in acknowledgment of their outstanding security efforts.

The Annual 'ASTORS' Awards Program is specifically designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit, and intelligence to end-users in a variety of government, homeland security, enterprise, and public safety vertical markets.

"BackBox was selected for its ability to provide secure and reliable automation to improve the health, performance, and compliance of network security infrastructure," said AST's Publisher, Michael J. Madsen. "Each nomination was evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability to other technologies, and application feasibility outside of the industry," he said.

About BackBox

BackBox is the most trusted network automation platform focused on automating network security and operations at scale for enterprises and Technology Services Partners. We empower our customers to enhance the health, performance, and security of over 100,000 networks worldwide. We believe that network automation should be easy and attainable. To learn more about BackBox's network automation, security and management solutions, visit www.backbox.com/solutions.

