Backroads Announces New 2025 Family Trips in Scotland & England, Croatia & Slovenia, the Netherlands & Belgium and along the Camino de Santiago

Company Anticipates Surge in Multigenerational Travel in Upcoming Year, Especially Young Adults Traveling with Their Parents

BERKELEY, Calif., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Backroads, the leader in active travel, today announced new 2025 Multi-Adventure Trips for families in the Netherlands & Belgium, Scotland & England, Croatia & Slovenia and along the Camino de Santiago. Also debuting next year is the company's first North American Snow Adventure for Families with Young Adults 20s & Beyond, a growing demographic in family adventure travel.

Backroads' expertise in designing and delivering one-of-a-kind family adventures has been honed over three decades in more than 45 countries with thousands of family departures. In 2018, Backroads reimagined small group travel for active families when it introduced trips for three distinct age groups: Families with Teens & Kids (for ages 9–17; ages 4+ welcome); Families with Older Teens & 20s (for ages 17+; younger siblings 14+ welcome); and Families with Young Adults 20s & Beyond (for ages 20+; younger siblings 17+ welcome). With three options and a dedicated Kids Adventure Leader for the youngest children, Backroads gives families with kids of similar ages the chance to enjoy adventures perfectly suited to their stage in life. It continues to be the only company catering to families according to the age of their children.

Underneath the Backroads umbrella of family travel, multigenerational groups continue to be a high-growth area, and the company expects its Private Trips to be especially popular with these families. With hundreds of dates and itineraries recently opened for sale, Backroads is prepared for a busy 2024-2025 family travel season.

Backroads New 2025 Family Trips Available for Immediate Booking

A Taste of Camino de Santiago Multi-Adventure Tour – Families with Older Teens & 20s | Families with Young Adults 20s & Beyond

– Families with Older Teens & 20s | Families with Young Adults 20s & Beyond Canadian Rockies Snow Adventure – Families with Young Adults 20s & Beyond

– Families with Young Adults 20s & Beyond Croatia & Slovenia Multi-Adventure Tour – Families with Older Teens & 20s | Families with Young Adults 20s & Beyond

– Families with Older Teens & 20s | Families with Young Adults 20s & Beyond Netherlands & Belgium Multi-Adventure Tour – Families with Teens & Kids | Families with Older Teens & 20s | Families with Young Adults 20s & Beyond

– Families with Teens & Kids | Families with Older Teens & 20s | Families with Young Adults 20s & Beyond Scotland & England Multi-Adventure Tour – Families with Teens & Kids | Families with Older Teens & 20s

"Some of my favorite memories are from summer vacations spent with my wife, Liz, and our three children," said Tom Hale, Backroads Founder, President and CEO. "Having the freedom to step out of our usual routines and familiar roles opens up amazing opportunities for deeper connections and new ways to have fun together. Now's a great time for families to decide where they want to go for summer vacation. Personally, I'm very excited about these new trips we're rolling out. Then again, I'm excited about our entire collection of Backroads Family Trips for 2024 and 2025, but some might say I'm a little biased."

For a complete collection of Backroads Family Trips and for more information, visit our website or call 800-462-2848.

About Backroads

Backroads was founded in 1979 by Tom Hale and has been a leading innovator in active and adventure travel for 45 years. Guests join Backroads to bike, hike and so much more—on expertly planned active adventures highlighting the unique character of each destination. The company offers multiple ways to go active: Biking, Walking & Hiking and Multi-Adventure tours; Private Trips, Women's Adventures and Family Trips designed for three distinct age groups: Families with Teens & Kids (for ages 9–17; ages 4+ welcome); Families with Older Teens & 20s (for ages 17+; younger siblings 14+ welcome); and Families with Young Adults 20s & Beyond (for ages 20+; younger siblings 17+ welcome), plus Active Ocean & River Cruises and Dolce Tempo trips for travel at a more relaxed pace but still decidedly active. Backroads also offers Safari, Culinary and Snow Adventures. Repeat guests and referrals from past guests make up many of the travelers that Backroads hosts each year in hundreds of locations across the globe. For more information, please visit backroads.com or call 800-462-2848.

