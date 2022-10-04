Backroads Announces New and Improved Private Trips Program Making Traveling with Family and Friend Groups as Easy as the Click of a Button

Company's New Web Feature Enables Effortless Private Trip Planning

BERKELEY, Calif. , Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Backroads, the leader in active travel, today announced a new online search tool that makes it easier than ever to find and book Private Trips, increasing access and visibility for guests interested in organizing a private group trip to anywhere Backroads travels. Backroads Private Trips are perfect for milestone celebrations, anniversaries, birthdays, reunions of all kinds, family get-togethers and for traveling to bucket-list destinations with friends.

Backroads' new easy-to-use Private Trips search tool allows travelers to select their desired trip details—including group size, date, activity and location—to scan open departure dates available for Private Trip takeovers and immediately reserve the perfect date for the adventure they seek and then Backroads does the rest. Drawing from 43 years of creating exceptional active travel experiences that are culturally enriching and designed for guests of varying ability levels, the company has trip research, planning and logistics down to a fine art. Private Trip guests can relax knowing all they need to do is show up and have the time of their lives.

Backroads Private Trips Include:

Flexible biking, hiking and/or multi-adventure activities offered each day with a range of route mileage options

Trips for all ages and activity levels

Access to the finest hotels, cuisine and scenic routes in locations around the globe

Exceptional Trip Leaders with multiple leaders on every trip

Hundreds of available Private Trip takeover dates to choose from

Itineraries highlighting the best and most unique local and cultural experiences

Available departure dates through 2024 (book early for the greatest selection)

Pricing based on group size and trip. Backroads hosts Private Trip groups of all sizes, and in most cases groups of 16-20 people receive the best pricing.

"Backroads' Private Trips have everything our small group trips offer, from flexibility and incredible leaders to great itineraries that explore amazing places. Best of all, you get to travel with your handpicked group," said Backroads Founder and President Tom Hale. "You just need to get your group onboard, choose your destination and date, and then let Backroads take it from there. There's just nothing better than bonding over a shared love of travel and thirst for adventure with people you care for, and that's what Backroads Private Trips are all about."

Backroads' Most Popular 2022 Private Trips:

For more information on taking over a regularly scheduled Backroads trip and making it private, visit here, or contact Guest Services at or call 800-462-2848.

About Backroads

Backroads was founded in 1979 by Tom Hale and has been a leading innovator in active and adventure travel for over 40 years. Guests join Backroads to bike, hike, paddle—and so much more—on expertly planned active adventures highlighting the unique character of each destination. The company offers multiple ways to go active: Bike, Walking & Hiking and Multi-Adventures tours; Active Ocean & River Cruises, Safari, Culinary and Snow Adventures; and easygoing Dolce Tempo trips. Backroads also offers Private Trips and Family Trips designed for three distinct age groups: Families with Teens & Kids (best for ages 9+), Families with Older Teens & 20s (one or more kids age 17+) and Families with Adult Kids 20s & Beyond (one or more kids age 20+). Repeat guests and referrals from past guests make up many of the travelers that Backroads hosts each year in hundreds of locations across the globe. For more information, please visit backroads.com or call 800-462-2848.

