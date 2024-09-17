Backroads Releases Comprehensive Catalog of New Active Travel Trips in 2025

The Best Book of Adventures in Company History Featuring Hundreds of Biking, Hiking & Multi-Adventure Trips Across the Globe

BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Backroads, the leader in active travel, today announced the release of Explore the World the Backroads Way, its highly anticipated 285-page color catalog of Biking, Walking & Hiking and Multi-Adventure tours for 2025. Backroads offers trips for every activity level, age and interest from new Women's Adventure Tours and a new Private Reserve collection to Active Ocean and River Cruises, Dolce Tempo easygoing journeys, Snow Adventures, Active Culinary experiences and Family trips designed for three distinct age groups. All trips are available for immediate booking.

Explore the World the Backroads Way showcases more than 270 trips across 7 continents in more than 55 countries, 5 Canadian provinces and in 23 U.S. states. In addition to depicting engaging adventures in beautiful places, the coffee-table-style catalog highlights why Backroads has set the standard for active travel for more than 45 years, from expertly designed itineraries and passionate talented Trip Leaders to multiple daily route options with outstanding support.

"This is the most extensive and exciting selection of trips we've ever offered," said Backroads Founder, President and CEO, Tom Hale. "Our 2025 catalog contains amazing photos—many taken by our guests—of some of the most extraordinary destinations on the planet. Get inspired by the catalog and then come explore that place you've always dreamed of going to, under your own power with Backroads."

Backroads new comprehensive 2025 Biking, Hiking and Multi-Adventure catalog can be accessed here. To book your next adventure or request a catalog, visit www.backroads.com or call 800-GO-ACTIVE.

Backroads was founded in 1979 by Tom Hale and has been a leading innovator in active and adventure travel for over 45 years. Guests join Backroads to bike, hike and so much more—on expertly planned active adventures highlighting the unique character of each destination. The company offers multiple ways to go active: Biking, Walking & Hiking and Multi-Adventure tours; Private Trips, Women's Adventures and Family Trips designed for three distinct age groups: Families with Kids & Teens (best for ages 7–17; all kids 4+ welcome); Families with Older Teens & 20s (for ages 16+; younger siblings 14+ welcome); and Families with Young Adults 20s & Beyond (for ages 20+; younger siblings 17+ welcome), plus Active Ocean & River Cruises and Dolce Tempo trips for travel at a more relaxed pace but still decidedly active. Backroads also offers Safari, Culinary, Home Base and Snow Adventures. Repeat guests and referrals from past guests make up many of the travelers that Backroads hosts each year in hundreds of locations across the globe. For more information, please visit backroads.com or call 800-462-2848.

