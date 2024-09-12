Backroads Presents "The Art of the Well-Planned Vacation" with Winter Trips for All Active Travelers

Company Checks Off Trip Planning from the Holiday To-Do List with Expertly Designed Biking, Hiking, Multi-Adventure and Family Trips in Latin America, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand and North America

BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Backroads, the leader in active travel, today announced hundreds of holiday and winter trips from snowshoeing in Yellowstone and hiking in Patagonia to biking in Costa Rica and visiting temples in Cambodia's Angkor Wat. The company is renowned for its expertise in designing, planning and leading extraordinary adventures in the most spectacular places year-round, and wintertime is no exception. Whether it's trips to warm weather destinations or snowy wonderlands, Backroads offers new and exciting ways to experience the holiday season, and the company anticipates high demand this winter.

Hiking on Backroads Argentina's Patagonia Hiking & Walking Tour

Backed by over 45 years of experience, Backroads tours combine skillfully crafted itineraries with multiple talented Trip Leaders and support vans to accommodate bikers and hikers of different levels, ages and interests. The company takes the hassle out of planning a winter getaway during the busy holiday season, which is especially appealing for friend groups and families. Backroads is the only travel company with family trips for three distinct age groups giving families with kids of similar ages the chance to enjoy adventures perfectly suited to their stage in life, with dates and itineraries that fit winter break schedules.

A Backroads Biking, Hiking or Multi-Adventure Trip is a gift that keeps on giving – and a great option for those looking for experiential gifts – with shared activities and memories created together. And a vacation with all the planning and details covered is just what busy people in need of a real vacation are looking for at this time of year.

Highlights of Backroads Holiday and Winter 2024/2025 Trips:

The Wonder & Hospitality of Latin America

Trekking through lush rain forests of Costa Rica

Marveling at ancient ruins in Machu Picchu

Biking through the scenic wine regions of Chile and Argentina

Southeast Asia's Timeless Beauty & Diverse Landscapes

Exploring stunning temples of Cambodia's Angkor Wat

Angkor Wat Pedaling through Vietnam's rice paddies

rice paddies Soaking up the serenity of Thai beaches

Holiday Down Under

Hiking beneath glacier-studded mountains on New Zealand's dramatic West Coast

dramatic West Coast Spotting wombats on a trek through Tasmania's rugged Cradle Mountain National Park

rugged Cradle Mountain National Park White-water rafting down New Zealand's Tongariro River

The Joy of Winter Adventure

Cross-country skiing through a mystical taiga forest in Sweden

Snowshoeing in Canada's wildlife-rich Banff National Park

wildlife-rich Ice skating in Yellowstone National Park

Closer to Home

Traversing high-desert trails in Joshua Tree National Park

Kayaking past secluded sea caves on Hawaii's Big Island

Biking along the Pacific Coast in Santa Barbara , the "American Riviera"

"Leave everything to us," said Backroads Founder, President and CEO, Tom Hale. "Winter's a great time of year to travel, and there are so many incredible options in unexpected destinations. There's no better way to celebrate (or escape!) the holidays or start off a new year than with an unforgettable adventure."

Backroads new comprehensive 2025 Biking, Hiking and Multi-Adventure catalog was just released and can be accessed here. To book your next adventure or to request a catalog, visit www.backroads.com or call 800-GO-ACTIVE.

About Backroads

Backroads was founded in 1979 by Tom Hale and has been a leading innovator in active and adventure travel for over 45 years. Guests join Backroads to bike, hike and so much more—on expertly planned active adventures highlighting the unique character of each destination. The company offers multiple ways to go active: Biking, Walking & Hiking and Multi-Adventure tours; Private Trips, Women's Adventures and Family Trips designed for three distinct age groups: Families with Kids & Teens (best for ages 7–17; all kids 4+ welcome); Families with Older Teens & 20s (for ages 16+; younger siblings 14+ welcome); and Families with Young Adults 20s & Beyond (for ages 20+; younger siblings 17+ welcome), plus Active Ocean & River Cruises and Dolce Tempo trips for travel at a more relaxed pace but still decidedly active. Backroads also offers Safari, Culinary, Home Base and Snow Adventures. Repeat guests and referrals from past guests make up many of the travelers that Backroads hosts each year in hundreds of locations across the globe. For more information, please visit backroads.com or call 800-462-2848.

