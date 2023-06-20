Backroads Announces New Bordeaux to Biarritz, Denmark Islands, Finland Northern Lights, Poland & Slovakia, Portugal's Azores, Yosemite in Springtime Trips and More

Launches Record 36 New Trips for 2024 to All Corners of the World and for Every Type of Traveler and Travel Style

BERKELEY, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Backroads, the leader in active travel, today announced an impressive 36 new active adventures for 2024—nearly triple that of typical years past—with dates open for sale immediately. This also marks the earliest in the company's history that it has released a full collection of new trips for a coming year. With novel offerings in Biking, Multi-Adventure, Walking & Hiking and Dolce Tempo Tours, Backroads is well positioned to indulge travelers' increased appetite for getting out and exploring the world. Whether it's a multigenerational family trip or a getaway with girlfriends, hiking to the highest peak or taking it easy on an e-bike, Backroads has something for everyone.

With each itinerary, Backroads demonstrates its expertise in designing adventures that fit every travel style, activity level and destination desire, and the offering for 2024 is no different. Included in this collection are European bike tours, multi-country hiking trips, and multiple easygoing Dolce Tempo tours with new itineraries designed for families with teens and young adults who want to travel at a more relaxed pace. Backroads is also excited to announce new "Trips of a Lifetime," including A Taste of Camino de Santiago Bike Tour, Portugal's Azores Multi-Adventure Tour, Sicily & Aeolian Islands Walking & Hiking Tour, Utah's Bryce & Zion Glamping Multi-Adventure Tour and Alaska's Glaciers & Fjords Multi-Adventure Tour.

New Backroads Trips in 2024 Include:

Multi-Adventure Tours

Alaska's Glaciers & Fjords

Glaciers & Fjords Bordeaux to Biarritz

Croatia Active Ocean Cruise

Portugal's Azores

Azores Sedona & Grand Canyon

Utah's Bryce & Zion Glamping

Bryce & Zion Glamping Vietnam

Bike Tours

A Taste of Camino de Santiago

Austrian Alps & Italy's Dolomites

Dolomites Denmark Islands

Heart of Spain to Portugal's Douro Valley

to Douro Puglia's Salento to Matera

Matera Spain's Madrid to Valencia

Walking & Hiking Tours

California's Yosemite Valley (in springtime)

Yosemite Valley (in springtime) Corsica

Finland Northern Lights

Italy & Slovenia

& Poland & Slovakia

& Sicily & the Aeolian Islands

& the Aeolian Islands Spain's Mallorca & Menorca

Mallorca & Menorca Spanish Pyrenees Lodge-to-Lodge

Swiss Alps from Davos to St. Moritz

to Turkey

Dolce Tempo

Alaska Easygoing Multi-Adventure Tour

Canadian Rockies Banff & Lake Louise Easygoing Walking Tour

Dolomites Easygoing Multi-Adventure Tour

Iceland's Glaciers & Coast Easygoing Multi-Adventure Tour

Glaciers & Coast Easygoing Multi-Adventure Tour Nova Scotia Easygoing E-Bike Tour

Oregon's Crater Lake & Cascades Easygoing Walking Tour

Crater Lake & Cascades Easygoing Walking Tour Spain's Madrid to Valencia Easygoing E-Bike Tour

to Valencia Easygoing E-Bike Tour Spanish Pyrenees to Costa Brava Easygoing E-Bike Tour

Switzerland from Montreux to Lucerne Easygoing E-Bike Tour

Family Trips

Alaska's Glaciers & Fjords Multi-Adventure Tour for Families with Older Teens & 20s

Glaciers & Fjords Multi-Adventure Tour for Families with Older Teens & 20s Czech Republic & Austria Multi-Adventure Tour for Families with Teens & Kids

& Austria Multi-Adventure Tour for Families with Teens & Kids Sedona & Grand Canyon Multi-Adventure Tour for Families with Teens & Kids

"Launching three dozen new trips this early in the season is unprecedented for us," said Backroads Founder and President, Tom Hale. "With 44 years of experience in active and adventure travel, and many long-tenured Trip Development experts, we're skilled at identifying travel trends before they happen. During our research, we scout out regions we find interesting, and we also listen to our guests about where they want to travel. Then we set to work designing signature Backroads experiences. This 2024 trip lineup is noteworthy for many reasons, namely for new and exciting destinations like Turkey, the Denmark Islands and the Azores, and also an expanded selection of easygoing Dolce Tempo trips, including all-new offerings for families."

For more information on Backroads new 2024 trips visit here or call or call 800-462-2848.

About Backroads

Backroads was founded in 1979 by Tom Hale and has been a leading innovator in active and adventure travel for over 40 years. Guests join Backroads to bike, hike, and so much more—on expertly planned active adventures highlighting the unique character of each destination. The company offers multiple ways to go active: Bike, Walking & Hiking and Multi-Adventure tours; Active Ocean & River Cruises, Safari, Culinary and Snow Adventures; and Dolce Tempo trips for travel at a more relaxed pace. Backroads also offers Private Trips and Family Trips designed for three distinct age groups: Families with Teens & Kids (best for ages 9+), Families with Older Teens & 20s (one or more kids age 17+) and Families with Young Adults 20s & Beyond (one or more kids age 20+). Repeat guests and referrals from past guests make up many of the travelers that Backroads hosts each year in hundreds of locations across the globe. For more information, please visit backroads.com or call 800-462-2848.

Backroads Media Contact

Liz Einbinder

[email protected]

510-292-0753

