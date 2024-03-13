Backroads Announces New Greece & Croatia Ocean Cruise Multi-Adventure Tour in the Mediterranean from Athens to Dubrovnik

Company Celebrates a Decade of Cruising with over 100 Trips in 2025

BERKELEY, Calif., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Backroads, the leader in active travel, today announced a new Grece & Croatia Ocean Cruise Multi-Adventure Tour from Athens to Dubrovnik for 2025 aboard Emerald, Condé Nast Traveler Reader's Choice award-winner for Small Ship Cruise Line. The trip features a bike ride to the ruins of Delphi, hiking above the UNESCO Heritage Site of Kotor, Montenegro, and kayaking off the shores of the Greek island of Lefkada, among other activities. Additional stops include Itea, Greece; Corfu, Greece; and Sarandë, Albania. The company is thrilled to host this eight-day, seven-night trip aboard Emerald's sleek new yachts, the Azzurra and Sakara, the newest featured small ships in Backroads' Active Ocean & River Cruises collection. The ships' amenities include an open-air bar, lounge areas, a pool and a gym, along with master chefs known for their gourmet dishes.

Backroads has explored waterways from Europe and Polynesia to Antarctica and the Galápagos Islands on active adventures since 2015, utilizing a selection of small luxury ships that also includes Ponant and AmaWaterways. Poised to expand its active cruise options in 2025, Backroads will also debut a River Cruise Multi-Adventure Tour on the Danube to join its popular Danube River Cruise Biking Tour from Prague to Budapest.

It's been a decade since Backroads combined the best small ship cruise experiences with the best of active travel and redefined river and ocean cruising. The appeal of unpacking only once with the opportunity to explore multiple regions has spurred year-over-year growth in the company's Active Ocean & River Cruises category, which includes trips specifically designed for all types of families and children. Today, Backroads remains the only company offering family trips segmented by age.

"When we pioneered the active river cruise space with AmaWaterways in 2015, I had no idea that we we'd be reinventing the cruise market," said Tom Hale, Backroads Founder, President and CEO. "But looking back, it was a winning combination from the start. Active cruising offers that seamless sense of journey, adventure, leisure and luxury that our guests are looking for—it's truly a unique and special way to explore the world."

Backroads Active Ocean & River Cruises are available for immediate booking for 2024 and 2025

Antarctica Ocean Cruise Multi-Adventure Tour

Chile Patagonia & Fjords Cruise Walking & Hiking Tour

Croatia Ocean Cruise Multi-Adventure Tour (NEW for 2024)

Galápagos Ocean Cruise Multi-Adventure Tour

Iceland Ocean Cruise Walking & Hiking Tour (NEW for 2025)

Greece & Croatia Ocean Cruise Multi-Adventure Tour (NEW for 2025)

Tahiti Ocean Cruise Multi-Adventure Tour

Backroads Active River Cruise Adventures

Bordeaux River Cruise Bike Tour

Danube River Cruise Bike Tour – also available for Families | Full Ship Celebration*

Danube River Cruise Multi-Adventure Tour (NEW for 2025 & Available for Booking May 2024 )

Dutch & Belgium Waterways River Cruise Bike Tour

Galápagos, Andes & Amazon River Cruise Walking & Hiking Tour – also available for Families

Portugal's Douro River Cruise Bike Tour

Douro River Cruise Bike Tour Rhine River Cruise Bike Tour – also available for Families | Dolce Tempo Easygoing E-Bike Tour

Seine River Cruise Bike Tour

Vietnam , Cambodia , Laos & Mekong River Cruise Bike Tour

*In 2016 Backroads was the first—and only—company to offer Full Ship Celebrations, cruises exclusively for Backroads guests. Today's Danube Full Ship Celebration Bike Tour takes over an entire AmaWaterways luxury ship, hosting up to 150 Backroads guests for eight spectacular days of sailing and exploring five countries.

About Backroads

Backroads was founded in 1979 by Tom Hale and has been a leading innovator in active and adventure travel for 45 years. Guests join Backroads to bike, hike and so much more—on expertly planned active adventures highlighting the unique character of each destination. The company offers multiple ways to go active: Biking, Walking & Hiking and Multi-Adventure tours; Active Ocean & River Cruises, Safari, Culinary and Snow Adventures; and Dolce Tempo trips for travel at a more relaxed pace. Backroads also offers Private Trips, Women's Adventures and Family Trips designed for three distinct age groups: Families with Teens & Kids (best for ages 9+), Families with Older Teens & 20s (one or more kids age 17+) and Families with Young Adults 20s & Beyond (one or more kids age 20+). Repeat guests and referrals from past guests make up many of the travelers that Backroads hosts each year in hundreds of locations across the globe. For more information, please visit backroads.com or call 800-462-2848.

