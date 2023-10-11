Backroads Announces Next Generation of Leadership with Avery Hale Smith Named Executive Vice President; Sean Harrington Assumes Role as Chief Operating Officer

News provided by

Backroads

11 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

New Executive Team Expands Offering of New Women's Adventures to include Biking and Multi-Adventure, as Previously Released Women's Hiking & Walking Trips Reach 50% Capacity

BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Backroads, the leader in active travel, today announced an expansion of its top management with the promotion of Avery Hale Smith to Executive Vice President. Hale Smith joined Backroads in 2020 to head up the Sales and Guest Experience departments after previous leadership roles in new business development and customer experience at EVERFI and ClearPoint Strategy. Her adventurous spirit and uncompromising values—both traits she inherited from her entrepreneurial father, Backroads Founder, President and CEO Tom Hale—flourished and matured throughout her childhood and are helping to drive innovation across the company. "I've been lucky enough to grow up alongside Backroads and watch its evolution over time," said Hale Smith. "I'm looking forward to continuing to work with my dad, learning from him and helping guide Backroads into the future as we continue to grow and strive for excellence in all areas of the company." 

Continue Reading

Rounding out the new executive team is Sean Harrington, who assumes the role of Chief Operating Officer after having previously been with the company as a Trip Leader. Harrington brings his expertise in the travel industry as well as successes in business development, technology solutions, sales and general management after serving in executive positions at Fortune 500 corporations and high-growth technology companies. "My passion has always centered on active travel, and returning to Backroads truly feels like coming home," said Harrington. "I'm excited to work alongside Tom and Avery and the entire executive team, applying the insights I've garnered from beyond the travel sector."

The addition of Hale Smith and Harrington adds depth to a visionary leadership team at a time of unprecedented growth for the company. Both Hale Smith and Harrington report directly to Tom Hale.

As Backroads ushers in a new era of creativity and management, it celebrates its 45th anniversary in 2024 with the rollout of over 30 new trips, which include departures to new regions, as well as Dolce Tempo Family Trips and recently launched Women's Adventures. Following the overwhelming positive feedback received upon the initial release of women-only Walking & Hiking trips, the company added Biking and Multi-Adventure Trips to the new offering.

"In 1979, when I walked away from a promising environmental planning career at age 26 to bike around the Western United States, little did I know that the bike touring company I conceived of during that 5,000-mile ride would become what Backroads is today," said Backroads Founder, President and CEO Tom Hale. "Since that time, Backroads has evolved from bicycle touring to a full-scale adventure travel company. It has been a journey, and if I've learned anything over the years at the helm of Backroads, it's that journeys are best shared with others. Avery joined Backroads at the same age I was when I started the company, and I'm thrilled that she has chosen to accompany me on the continued adventure that is Backroads, creating amazing experiences and introducing the wonders of active travel to more people." 

Backroads' collection of more than 30 new trips— including Denmark Islands, Finland Northern Lights, Portugal's Azores, Madrid to Valencia, Tasmania, Turkey and Women's Adventures —are all available for immediate booking. For the complete list of Backroads trips and for more information, visit backroads.com or call 800-462-2848.

About Backroads
Backroads was founded in 1979 by Tom Hale and has been a leading innovator in active and adventure travel for over 40 years. Guests join Backroads to bike, hike, and so much more—on expertly planned active adventures highlighting the unique character of each destination. The company offers multiple ways to go active: Biking, Walking & Hiking and Multi-Adventure tours; Active Ocean & River Cruises, Safari, Culinary and Snow Adventures; and Dolce Tempo trips for travel at a more relaxed pace. Backroads also offers Private Trips, Women's Adventures and Family Trips designed for three distinct age groups: Families with Teens & Kids (best for ages 9+), Families with Older Teens & 20s (one or more kids age 17+) and Families with Adult Kids 20s & Beyond (one or more kids age 20+). Repeat guests and referrals from past guests make up many of the travelers that Backroads hosts each year in hundreds of locations across the globe. For more information, please visit backroads.com or call 800-462-2848.

Backroads Media Contact    
Liz Einbinder     
[email protected]     
510-292-0753      

SOURCE Backroads

Also from this source

Backroads Launches New Women's Adventures in 26 Destinations Across the Globe

Backroads Launches New Women's Adventures in 26 Destinations Across the Globe

Backroads, the leader in active travel, today announced the launch of Women's Adventures, a new offer exclusively for women travelers. Since 1979...

Backroads Launches Dolce Tempo Easygoing Active Tours for Families with Teenage and Older Adult Kids

Backroads, the leader in active travel, today announced the launch of Dolce Tempo Easygoing Active tours for Families with Older Teens & 20s and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

Image1

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

Image1

General Sports

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.