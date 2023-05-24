Backroads Announces Participation in World Bicycle Relief's Pedal to Empower Bike Ride Benefiting Women and Girls across the Globe

Company Celebrates the Power of the Bike with a List of Top Active Cycling Trips in Honor of World Bicycle Day

BERKELEY, Calif., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Backroads, the leader in active travel, today announced its support of World Bicycle Relief's (WBR) mission to empower women and girls throughout the world by participating in the organization's annual Pedal to Empower ride on World Bicycle Day. To help WBR reach its five-million-kilometer goal, the company has pledged a dollar-for-miles match for the estimated twenty-five thousand miles Backroads guests, leaders and staff will pedal during the first week of June 2023 in the French Pyrenees and Spain's Rioja Wine Region, the California Wine Country, Ireland's County Cork and other locations in the United States and abroad. Backroads believes in the potential of a simple bicycle to change lives for the better, particularly those in rural communities who lack dependable transportation to get to school, work or to reach other essential services. Backroads' involvement with WBR began in 2016 and complements the company's mission to promote bicycling as a healthy and transformative way to explore the world.

Since 1979 Backroads has been connecting travelers to the natural beauty, cultures and histories of destinations across the globe from the seat of a bike. A true equalizer, the bicycle allows people of different backgrounds, ages and fitness levels to experience the pure joy and sense of freedom that come when someone can grab a set of handlebars and go wherever they want to go. Backroads offers a variety of bike trips, from those designed for families with kids in three distinct age groups to Dolce Tempo Journeys created for travelers interested in exploring at a leisurely pace. This May, in celebration of National Bike Month and in anticipation of World Bicycling Day, the company is spotlighting its popular cycling adventures, including the most challenging, scenic and family-friendly to trips with a wine- and spirits-focus, those that feature electric-assist (e-bikes) and more.

The following categories include some of the most in-demand Backroads bike trips:

Most Scenic Bike Tours

Canadian Rockies

Chile's Lake District

Lake District Oregon Cascades & Crater Lake

Provence

Switzerland

Spirits & Wine Bike Tours

Douro Valley River Cruise

Ireland's County Cork & Kerry

& Kerry Kentucky Bourbon Trail

Santa Barbara Wine Country

Scotland

Tuscany's Chianti

Challenging Bike Tours

Spain's Andalucía

Andalucía Mallorca

The Carolinas

Texas Hill Country

Tuscany

Family-Favorite Bike Trips

Brittany & Normandy

Dolomites

Loire Valley

Netherlands & Belgium

& Belgium Utah's Bryce & Zion

Bike Tours with a Cultural & Historical Emphasis

Cuba

Germany to Austria

to Israel

Japan

Thailand

Dolce Tempo Easygoing E-bike Tours

California Wine Country

Croatia to Montenegro

to Danube River Cruise

Rhine River Cruise

Martha's Vineyard & Nantucket

"Backroads started with a bicycle—20, in fact. I believed then—and still do today—that a bicycle has the power to change people's lives for the better, whether they use it to improve their health, see the world, get around in their communities or gain access to education and employment," said Backroads Founder & President, Tom Hale. "Backroads is proud to support World Bicycle Relief's remarkable work around the globe and share their mission with our guests. WBR is not just changing the lives of individuals—families and entire communities are experiencing brighter futures because of the organization's commitment to the idea that 'a bicycle is a game-changer.'"

For the complete collection of Backroads bike tours and for more information visit Backroads.com or call 800-462-2848.

About Backroads

Backroads was founded in 1979 by Tom Hale and has been a leading innovator in active and adventure travel for over 40 years. Guests join Backroads to bike, hike and so much more—on expertly planned active adventures highlighting the unique character of each destination. The company offers multiple ways to go active: Biking, Walking & Hiking and Multi-Adventure tours; Active Ocean & River Cruises, Active Safari, Active Culinary and Snow Adventures; and Dolce Tempo trips for travel at a more relaxed pace. Backroads also offers Private Trips and Family Trips designed for three distinct age groups: Families with Teens & Kids (best for ages 9+), Families with Older Teens & 20s (one or more kids age 17+) and Families with Young Adults 20s & Beyond (one or more kids age 20+). Repeat guests and referrals from past guests make up many of the travelers that Backroads hosts each year in hundreds of locations across the globe. For more information, please visit backroads.com or call 800-462-2848.

