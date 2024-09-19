Backroads Launches Unplugged Bike Tours in Destinations Across the Globe

The Company Returns to Its Roots with Acoustic Bike Tours for Cyclists Who Seek Pedal-Powered Experiences

BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Backroads, the leader in active travel, today announced the debut of Unplugged Bike Tours for cyclists looking to explore the world on two wheels under their own power, with no electric-assist, in the company of other riders who enjoy doing the same. The rollout complements Backroads' robust selection of bike and e-bike tours with the addition of 83 acoustic bike trips in some of the company's most popular cycling destinations in the U.S., Italy, France, Spain, Canada and Japan.

Unplugged Bike Tours share the same expert design as all Backroads trips, with multiple Trip Leaders and vans to support riders of different levels and interests. Also included are Backroads custom titanium Performance and Touring bikes, which offer the ideal combination of lightness, handling and comfort to navigate whatever ups and downs the road may bring. To preserve the spirit and intent of Unplugged Bike Tours, Backroads will only allow e-bikes for a limited number of guests who want to keep pace with an acoustic cycling companion.

"When I started Backroads in 1979 we were running trips across the American west out of my garage. Back then, it was all about the camaraderie on the road and tackling a big climb together, then riding into lunch to celebrate," said Backroads Founder, President and CEO, Tom Hale. "We created our new Unplugged Bike Tours for cyclists who are nostalgic for those simpler days, before bicycles were motorized. We're excited to offer guests even more ways to experience a destination together, with the same dedication to quality that we've always applied to everything we do."

As part of the release of Unplugged Bike Tours, guests are invited to join Backroads Founder Tom Hale on the California Wine Country trip in May (limited space available). Members of Backroads' Executive Team will also be joining additional Unplugged trips in various locations, including in Italy and Spain, throughout the year.

For more information on Backroads Unplugged Bike Trips, visit Backroads.com or call 800-GO-ACTIVE. For dedicated e-bike trips, see Backroads Dolce Tempo Bike Tours.

About Backroads

Backroads was founded in 1979 by Tom Hale and has been a leading innovator in active and adventure travel for over 45 years. Guests join Backroads to bike, hike and so much more—on expertly planned active adventures highlighting the unique character of each destination. The company offers multiple ways to go active: Biking, Walking & Hiking and Multi-Adventure tours; Private Trips, Women's Adventures and Family Trips designed for three distinct age groups: Families with Kids & Teens (best for ages 7–17; all kids 4+ welcome); Families with Older Teens & 20s (for ages 17+; younger siblings 14+ welcome); and Families with Young Adults 20s & Beyond (for ages 20+; younger siblings 17+ welcome), plus Active Ocean & River Cruises, Unplugged Bike Tours and Dolce Tempo trips for travel at a more relaxed pace but still decidedly active. Backroads also offers Safari, Culinary, Home Base and Snow Adventures. Repeat guests and referrals from past guests make up many of the travelers that Backroads hosts each year in hundreds of locations across the globe. For more information, please visit backroads.com or call 800-462-2848.

