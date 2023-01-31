Backroads Announces the Most Romantic Hotels for Couples on an Active Vacation

Perfect Places for Valentines to Ignite, Celebrate and Rekindle Their Love for Each Other and for Exploring the World Together

BERKELEY, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Backroads, the leader in active travel, today announced a featured list of the most romantic hotel properties for couples to stay on a biking, hiking or multi-adventure vacation with the company. Whether it's views of the sea and lush fragrant gardens in Vietnam, savoring dinner at the most photogenic spot on the Amalfi Coast or relaxing in a private outdoor jacuzzi surrounded by cloud forest in Costa Rica, Backroads guests stay at some of the most enchanting hotels on the planet. From honeymoons and babymoons to special anniversaries and grand gestures to say "I love you," couples can experience the romance of exquisite hotels on multiple active trips with Backroads throughout the year, not just in February.

Best Hotels for a Romantic Vacation Include:

Alentejo, Portugal – São Lourenço do Barrocal (Portugal Bike Tour)

Passion and romance are rooted in the soil of this family-run 200-year-old agrarian estate. Far away from the city lights in a designated Dark Sky Reserve, it's a remarkable place for stargazing. Rustic style, pastoral charm and luxurious amenities earn a spot on Conde Nast Traveler 's Gold List.

Highlight: The peace, quiet and simple beauty of the olive groves.





The French are masters at the art of l'amour , and this recently renovated boutique hotel in the heart of the Alsace wine region hits all the notes. Secreted away in a Vosgian forest, the modern hotel offers many ways and spaces for couples to relax and indulge.

Highlight: Time at the 3-story Nature Spa with its four swimming pools, five saunas, two hammam and decadent treatments.

There's no denying the inherent romance of an ancient villa suspended between the sea and the sky, set high on the cliffs above the Mediterranean. Paths to amorous encounters include a cascade of terraces perched above the sea, fine Italian cuisine and the wellness spa.

Highlight: The double level infinity pool overlooking the Amalfi Coast.





There's something about the elegant coastal comfort of this sun-drenched cluster of cottages that encourages hand-holding and other gestures of affection. Tucked into the hillside in the village of St. Mawes on the Roseland Peninsula, this chic Italian inspired oasis offers rooms with enviable sea views, alfresco dining and is perfect for lazing in the sun.

Highlight: Dinner by candlelight on the terrace of the hotel's restaurant.





The transformation of this cold austere fortress into a fairy-tale Mediterranean oasis is an architectural and environmental love letter. Overlooking the Bay of Palma, couples enjoy tapas and wine by the sea, and breakfast with views of the bay from their private terrace.

Highlight: A treatment at the candlelit underground spa followed by a swim in the saltwater pool beneath a glass skylight.

What could inspire romantic dreams more than experiencing the Northern Lights from your private lava rock hot tub? The nighttime spectacle combined with cold temperatures are quite conducive to snuggling up close. Dining on innovative cuisine from locally sourced ingredients adds a special note to this truly unique couples' retreat.

Highlight : Stargazing from the outdoor geothermal basalt hot tub.





This storied hotel's stately style and rustic charm set the scene for romantic moments and lighthearted fun. Luxurious and cozy rooms provide a welcome respite after days spent biking together – perfect for a romantic getaway.

Highlight: Leather armchairs, appetizers and cocktails in front of the fire at the hotel's moody speakeasy, Bad Harriet.





This stunning hilltop mansion set amid Vermont's rolling hills is the ultimate idyllic couples' retreat. With cozy rooms, dreamy views in every direction and a namesake like Elmer Darling , the gorgeous property was destined to be a beloved destination for weddings and honeymoons in the Northeast.

Highlight : Long walks on the property's 86 acres of undulating fields and woodland.





Secluded villas in the mist-draped rain forest near Arenal Volcano epitomize romance. The intimate wine bar is an ideal spot for a post-ride glass of Champagne with your significant other. Highlight: Private hot tubs fed by natural hot springs on-site.





Couples enter a portal to paradise at this luxurious Shangri-La in the heart of Vietnam . From the open-air lobby to the Olympic-sized infinity pool looking out onto the spectacular white-sand Ha My Beach , the all-villa hotel serves up drama and beauty wherever you look.

Highlight: Quiet moments and lazy mornings in private tranquil villas.

"Sharing outdoor adventures with someone you love is a great bonding experience, and when you feel connected to your partner—that's true romance," said Backroads Founder and President, Tom Hale. "And there's nothing better after a day on the bike or on the hiking trail than being able to unwind and relax together at an exceptional hotel, whether that's a five-star modern resort, a charming rustic inn or a tranquil eco-retreat. As a company, we're honored to have so many of our guests choose to celebrate their engagements, honeymoons and anniversaries on a Backroads trip."

Backroads stays at many romantic properties across the globe, in addition to those listed above. To learn more, visit backroads.com to view the entire menu of Backroads vacations and see our Top 10 Adventure Vacations for Couples list by clicking here. For more information or to book a trip, contact Guest Services at 800-462-2848.

About Backroads

Backroads was founded in 1979 by Tom Hale and has been a leading innovator in active and adventure travel for over 40 years. Guests join Backroads to bike, hike, paddle—and so much more—on expertly planned active adventures highlighting the unique character of each destination. The company offers multiple ways to go active: Bike, Walking & Hiking and Multi-Adventures tours; Active Ocean & River Cruises, Safari, Culinary and Snow Adventures; and Dolce Tempo trips. Backroads also offers Private Trips and Family Trips designed for three distinct age groups: Families with Teens & Kids (best for ages 9+), Families with Older Teens & 20s (one or more kids age 17+) and Families with Adult Kids 20s & Beyond (one or more kids age 20+). Repeat guests and referrals from past guests make up many of the travelers that Backroads hosts each year in hundreds of locations across the globe. For more information, please visit backroads.com or call 800-462-2848.

