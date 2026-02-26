Backroads Announces Thousands of 2027 Trip Dates for Private Groups

Reservations Made by April 15 Qualify for 2026 Pricing



BERKELEY, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Backroads, the global leader in active travel, today announced thousands of 2027 Private Trip dates available at 2026 prices until April 15, 2026. Private groups can choose from over 3,000 departure dates on more than 250 Backroads 2027 adventures, now at the best pricing.

Since 1979, Backroads has led the way in active group travel, bringing people together across miles and generations for adventure, connection and shared memories. With all Backroads trips, friends, families and colleagues can make any scheduled departure their own Private Trip, provided no other guests are already booked on that date. This early access gives groups exceptional flexibility to select the dates and itineraries that work best for them. Travelers can also request to be notified as new 2027 departures become available later this spring.

Backroads saw a surge in Private Trip bookings starting in 2020. Since then, the company has experienced double-digit growth in its Private Trip business, with Hiking & Walking Trips outpacing Biking Trips as the fastest-growing option for private groups.

Benefits of Going Private with Backroads

Access to Backroads' portfolio of expertly designed itineraries featuring inspiring routes, world-class hotels and experienced Trip Leaders

The ability to reserve dates set aside specifically for private bookings or to take over any scheduled departure that has not yet been booked by other guests

An early look at available 2027 Private Trip dates and the option to be notified when additional dates are released

The chance to lock in the best pricing for 2027 departures when booking before April 15, 2026

Private Trip Organizers receive savings ranging from 25 to 100 percent off their individual trip price when arranging travel for groups of 12 guests or more

Starting in April, over 7,000 Private Trip dates will be available to book

Backroads simplifies private group travel by removing the complexity of planning and coordination

"I've been on some amazing Private Trips with my extended family and close friends," said Tom Hale, founder, president and CEO of Backroads. "There's something incredibly special about sharing time, experiences and memories with the people you care about. With hundreds of new dates set aside just for private groups, we're making it easier than ever to create those moments while continuing to reward the organizers who make them happen."

Backroads Private Reserve

Available exclusively to private groups for a limited time, Backroads Private Reserve Trips are ideal for smaller groups. For select 2026 departures only, the lowest group price now starts at 10 guests, reduced from 12. Private Reserve Trips are still available in many popular destinations including Italy's Dolomites, Provence, Alaska, as well as emerging destinations such as the Azores, Scottish Highlands, Poland and Slovakia.

With more options than ever, Backroads makes it easy for private groups to reserve an active adventure perfect for a group's schedule and interests. For more information, visit https://www.backroads.com/private-trips/results, call 800-462-2848 or chat live with us on our website.

About Backroads

Backroads was founded in 1979 by Tom Hale and has been a leading innovator in active and adventure travel for over 45 years. Guests join Backroads to bike, hike and so much more on expertly planned active adventures that highlight the unique character of each destination. The company offers multiple ways to go active in hundreds of destinations worldwide: Biking, Hiking & Walking and Multi-Adventure Tours; Private Trips, Women's Adventures, Dolce Tempo Easygoing Journeys, adventures for 30s & 40s and Family Adventures for families with children in distinct age groups: Kids & Teens, Teens & 20s and 20s & Beyond. Backroads trip collections also include Active Ocean & River Cruises, Unplugged Bike Tours (for riders who prefer no e-assist), Lodge-to-Lodge Hiking, Safari, Culinary and Home Base Trips. For more information, please visit backroads.com or call 800-462-2848.

