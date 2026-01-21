Backroads Launches New "Say Yes to Summer" Campaign

Rolls Out During Peak Summer Booking Season as Backroads Trips Earn Top Travel Honors

BERKELEY, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Backroads, the global leader in active travel, today announced a new "Say Yes to Summer" campaign to support the peak booking months of January and February for summer travel—and travel throughout the year. Travelers who plan now have the best selection of dates available. Based on historical booking trends, demand continues to rise early in the year, with the company reporting that nearly half of bookings for 2025 summer departures were made during January and February. Just weeks into the new year, Backroads is already on pace to surpass those numbers, setting the stage for a standout summer in 2026 and making now the ideal time to book before dates sell out.

Travelers enjoying biking on Backroads Spanish Pyrenees to Costa Brava Bike Tour.

Backroads Sees Active Travel Driving Growth and Connection in 2026

With travelers increasingly prioritizing active, experience-driven adventures over material items, Backroads predicts record growth across all traveler groups in 2026, especially among families seeking meaningful time outdoors and away from screens.

Private Group Travel

The company continues to see active travel bringing generations together, as well as fueling demand for private group trips centered on connection, shared challenges and lasting memories. Hundreds of dates reserved exclusively for private groups were recently announced and will be available for a limited time. New for 2026, Backroads is offering the most favorable pricing for groups of 10 or more (down from 12 guests).

"No matter where you travel this summer, planning ahead and getting your dates locked in early is my best pro tip," said Tom Hale, Backroads founder, president and CEO. "Whether you're traveling as a couple, with family, solo or as part of a Private Trip, now is the ideal time to align schedules and secure your plans while there's still the greatest choice of dates available."

Why Book Adventure Travel Now? Booking early in the year gives travelers the widest choice of dates and departures, especially for family adventure travel, private groups or anyone coordinating limited schedules. With the rollout of top travel destination lists and demand for active adventures continuing to rise, securing plans early helps avoid constrained availability later in the year.

Backroads Trips Recognized Among the World's Top Travel Destinations

The New York Times recently released its annual "52 Places to Go in 2026" list. Supporting traveler interest in these places, Backroads offers guided adventures in 11 of the featured destinations. From witnessing a total solar eclipse in Iceland to biking through Vietnam or celebrating America's 250th anniversary in iconic national parks, Backroads' expertly led trips aim to bring these must-see places to life for its guests.

In addition, two Backroads adventures landed on Travel + Leisure's "50 Best Places to Travel in 2026" list: the company's new Cyprus Bike Tour and its Dolomites Hut-to-Hut Hiking Tour for travelers in their 30s and 40s.

About Backroads

Backroads was founded in 1979 by Tom Hale and has been a leading innovator in active and adventure travel for over 45 years. Guests join Backroads to bike, hike and so much more on expertly planned active adventures that highlight the unique character of each destination. The company offers multiple ways to go active in hundreds of destinations worldwide: Biking, Hiking & Walking and Multi-Adventure Tours; Private Trips, Women's Adventures, Dolce Tempo Easygoing Journeys, adventures for 30s & 40s, and Family Adventures for families with children in distinct age groups: Kids & Teens, Teens & 20s, and 20s & Beyond. Backroads trip collections also include Active Ocean & River Cruises, Unplugged Bike Tours (for riders who prefer no e-assist), Lodge-to-Lodge Hiking, Safari, Culinary and Home Base Trips. For more information, please visit backroads.com or call 800-462-2848.

