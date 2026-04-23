Backroads Unveils New 2027 Adventures from the Faroe Islands to Zanzibar

All-New Destinations, Expanded Lodge-to-Lodge Hiking and Active Culinary Tours Reflect Growing Demand for Immersive Active Travel Experiences

BERKELEY, Calif., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Backroads, the global leader in active travel, today announced its new lineup of 2027 adventure tours, including new trips in emerging destinations such as the Faroe Islands, Romania and Zanzibar, along with expanded and updated itineraries across Europe's iconic Alpine regions, Northern Europe and in Panama and Costa Rica.

Backroads guests hiking in the Alps. Backroads announces new 2027 trips across the globe.

Backroads' new 2027 trip offerings reflect key insights from the company's 2026 Top Adventure Travel Trends report, including a rising interest in Active Culinary experiences, escapes to less-visited islands, Lodge-to-Lodge Hiking and Family Adventures. In response, Backroads is introducing new ways for travelers to connect deeply with destinations—and with one another—through active, immersive adventures in over 60 countries and across all seven continents in 2027.

Backroads' Active Culinary collection continues to expand with a new Hiking & Walking Trip in Bordeaux and Dordogne, France, and a Bike Tour in Italy from Parma to Verona and Venice, alongside new Lodge-to-Lodge Hiking Trips in the Austrian Alps, Swiss Alps and through Mallorca's dramatic mountainous interior. In 2027, the company will also introduce new Family Adventures in the Azores and Patagonia, as well as a family version of its popular Bavaria, Tyrolean Alps & the Dolomites Multi-Adventure Trip.

Backroads 2027 Trips in the Spotlight

Iceland & the Faroe Islands Hiking & Walking Tour

As travelers seek cooler summer climates and more remote landscapes, demand for northern destinations continues to rise. The Faroe Islands deliver dramatic scenery, exceptional summer hiking and a deeply immersive sense of rugged isolation. (Activity levels 2-4)

Tour du Mont Blanc Hiking Tour

Backroads' most ambitious hiking itinerary to date traces the iconic Tour du Mont Blanc circuit through Switzerland, Italy and France. The trip features stays at cozy, hard-to-book mountain lodges and luxe spa retreats, culminating in Chamonix. (Activity levels 4-5)

Parma to Verona & Venice Active Culinary Bike Tour

This two-wheeling epicurean journey in the company's popular Active Culinary series explores the scenery and celebrated gastronomy of Italy's renowned Emilia-Romagna region, the birthplace of Parmesan Reggiano, prosciutto and balsamic vinegar. (Activity levels 1-4)

Dolomites Bike Tour

One of Backroads' most challenging bike tours yet, this high-altitude trip tackles the legendary mountain passes of the Dolomites, paired with stays at character-rich Casual and Deluxe Alpine hotels. (Activity levels 3-5)

Romania Hiking & Walking Tour

A true hiker's adventure, offering a rare mix of rugged wilderness, rich culture and fascinating history from the Carpathian Mountains and Transylvania to the capital of Bucharest. (Activity levels 2-4)

Tanzania & Zanzibar Active Safari Tour

Backroads' Tanzanian safari, known for unforgettable wildlife encounters, now includes Zanzibar (The Spice Island), with time in historic Stone Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. (Activity levels 1-3)

Costa Rica & Panama Multi-Adventure Tour

Luxurious adventure in Costa Rica's cloud forest and Panama's Bocas del Toro, featuring extended stays at the region's most impressive hotels, including one with overwater bungalows above crystal clear waters. (Activity levels 1-3)

"Next year we're introducing some truly exciting firsts for Backroads," said Tom Hale, Backroads founder, president and CEO. "I'm especially proud of the new adventures our Trip Development team has designed. I hope to see some of you in person on one of the many trips I'll be taking with my wife, Liz, or with the whole family in 2027."

Also launching in 2027 and available for booking:

Visit Backroads Coming Soon page for more 2027 trips debuting in June.

For more information, visit www.backroads.com, call 800-462-2848 or chat live with us on our website.

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Facebook: @BackroadsActiveTravel

About Backroads

Backroads was founded in 1979 by Tom Hale and has been a leading innovator in active and adventure travel for over 46 years. Guests join Backroads to bike, hike and so much more on expertly planned active adventures that highlight the unique character of each destination. The company offers multiple ways to go active in hundreds of destinations worldwide: Biking, Hiking & Walking and Multi-Adventure Tours; Private Trips, Women's Adventures, Dolce Tempo Easygoing Journeys, adventures for 30s & 40s and Family Adventures for families with children in distinct age groups: Kids & Teens, Teens & 20s and 20s & Beyond. Backroads trip collections also include Active Ocean & River Cruises, Unplugged Bike Tours (for riders who prefer no e-assist), Lodge-to-Lodge Hiking, Safari, Culinary and Home Base Trips. For more information, please visit backroads.com or call 800-462-2848.

Backroads Media Contact

Liz Einbinder | [email protected]

510-292-2753

SOURCE Backroads