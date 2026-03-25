Backroads Reports More Than 10% Growth in Active Travel to US National Parks Ahead of the Country's 250th Anniversary

Multigenerational Family Travel Fuels Demand for National Park Adventures

BERKELEY, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Backroads, the global leader in active travel, today reported continued growth in travel to the US national parks as the country prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary this summer. For many travelers, visiting places like Glacier's vast alpine valleys, Alaska's rugged coastline and Yosemite's granite domes has become a bucket-list tradition or lifelong goal that blends nostalgia, natural wonder and outdoor adventure. Interest in these iconic landscapes has been building in recent years and shows no sign of slowing.

Backroads guests enjoying an active vacation in Glacier National Park

Since 1979, Backroads has been connecting travelers with the wild places at the heart of the country's outdoor heritage. The company's first trip took guests through Death Valley by bike, and today Backroads operates Biking, Hiking & Walking and Multi-Adventure trips in more than 20 US national parks, from Acadia to Zion. Reflecting strong demand, Backroads has increased its 2026 national park trip departures by 12 percent over 2025 and introduced new itineraries, including glamping trips in Maine and Yellowstone, as well as a Moab Multi-Adventure Tour.

The Magic of US National Parks for Families

As family travel continues to grow, US national parks hold special appeal, especially for parents who experienced places like Yellowstone—the nation's first national park—or Alaska's Kenai Fjords in their own childhoods. Backroads is seeing many travelers return on multigenerational trips, where parents, grandparents and kids of all ages explore these landscapes together while biking, hiking, kayaking and engaging in cultural exploration.

National Parks Trending for Summer 2026 Travel

Backroads is seeing strong growth in departures for summer 2026 compared to 2025 in the following destinations:

"I led guests on Backroads' very first trip in Death Valley, so the national parks have always meant a lot to me personally," said Tom Hale, Backroads founder, president and CEO. "There's nothing better than connecting our guests to these incredible places in the ways we love to experience them—like hiking alongside the hoodoos in Bryce or biking the legendary Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier. Those are the moments that make the parks unforgettable."

National Parks Throughout the Year

While National Park Week in 2026 will be celebrated April 18–26, coinciding with Earth Day on April 22, Backroads offers national park trips year-round, including Yellowstone Snow Adventures and trips in Arches, Saguaro and Death Valley, among others.

For more information, visit www.backroads.com, call 800-462-2848 or chat live with us on our website.

Follow Backroads on Social Media

Instagram: @backroadstravel

Facebook: @BackroadsActiveTravel

About Backroads

Backroads was founded in 1979 by Tom Hale and has been a leading innovator in active and adventure travel for over 45 years. Guests join Backroads to bike, hike and so much more on expertly planned active adventures that highlight the unique character of each destination. The company offers multiple ways to go active in hundreds of destinations worldwide: Biking, Hiking & Walking and Multi-Adventure Tours; Private Trips, Women's Adventures, Dolce Tempo Easygoing Journeys, adventures for 30s & 40s and Family Adventures for families with children in distinct age groups: Kids & Teens, Teens & 20s and 20s & Beyond. Backroads trip collections also include Active Ocean & River Cruises, Unplugged Bike Tours (for riders who prefer no e-assist), Lodge-to-Lodge Hiking, Safari, Culinary and Home Base Trips. For more information, please visit backroads.com or call 800-462-2848.

Backroads Media Contact

Liz Einbinder | [email protected]

510-292-2753

SOURCE Backroads