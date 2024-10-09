Backroads Expands Women's Adventures in 2025 with Trips to More Than 40 Bucket List Destinations

On Heels of Successful 2024 Launch, Company Adds New Walking & Hiking Trips in Madeira, Ireland, Vietnam & Cambodia, Japan, Yosemite and More

BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Backroads, the leader in active travel today announced the expansion of Women's Adventures with more than 40 Walking & Hiking trips and 125 departures available in 2025. Exclusively for women—solo travelers, mothers, daughters, sisters and friends—Women's Adventures were an instant hit after the announcement last fall, with 2024 trips quickly booking to capacity. The first trip ran in May, and the offering continues to gain momentum and garner rave reviews as word spreads. The company projects more than a 200 percent increase in Women's Adventures guests for 2025. The collection features the same expert trip design, flexible itineraries, exceptional Trip Leaders and world-class support that are hallmarks of all Backroads trips.

Throughout Backroads' 45-year history, women have consistently comprised more than 50% of its Executive Team and Trip Leader population. Founder Tom Hale's wife Liz and daughter Avery were the inspiration behind Women's Adventures, which celebrate the unique camaraderie and chemistry of all-women groups and the lens through which they see and explore the world.

"Women of all ages have been a significant part of the growth in active adventure travel so we expected our Women's Adventures would be well received, but we are thrilled with the overwhelmingly enthusiastic response," said Backroads Executive Vice President, Avery Hale Smith. "We've heard from many women—solo travelers and those who travel with friends or family—that the trips feel supportive, inspiring and rejuvenating and they love how the camaraderie and bonding is so organic."

Backroads New Women's Adventures Walking & Hiking Tours Launching in 2025

