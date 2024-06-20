Backroads Launches Home Base Adventures and New European Trips: Dublin to Belfast, Bavaria to the Dolomites, Madeira and More for 2025

BERKELEY, Calif., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Backroads, the leader in active travel, today announced more than two dozen new trips for 2025, including active European journeys from Dublin to Belfast, the Bavarian Alps to the Dolomites, Andalucía to the Algarve, and a Walking & Hiking trip in the renowned Berkshires and Catskills with a section of the Appalachian Trail. The company is also introducing a new two-country Family Trip in Sweden and Denmark as well as first-time trips in the Baltics, Madeira and Greenland among its new adventures for 2025.

Backroads Announces New 2025 Active Biking, Hiking and Family Tours

Backroads' 2025 trips also include the debut of Home Base, a new category of active luxury adventures offering the ease of unpacking just once at a single property specially chosen for its picturesque location, plush amenities and access to incredible hiking. Prestigious Home Base retreats include the Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds, the Schloss Elmau in Bavaria and La Fiermontina in Puglia.

"Forty-six years after starting Backroads, I still get excited when we roll out new trips," said Tom Hale, Backroads Founder, President and CEO. "In 2025 we're hiking in Puglia for the first time and adding trips in a few amazing new North American destinations and several across Europe, including trips for families. I'm especially excited about Home Base, and I think our guests will be too. My wife Liz and I went on our Brenta Dolomites hiking trip last year, which features just one hotel, and we thought unpacking once could be an appealing option in even more regions. When we returned from that trip, we started working on the Home Base concept."

Backroads New 2025 Trips Available for Booking:

Home Base

Active Cruises

Biking Tours

Multi-Adventure Tours

Walking & Hiking Tours

Family

For more information on Backroads' new 2025 trips, visit Backroads.com or call 800-GO-ACTIVE.

About Backroads

Backroads was founded in 1979 by Tom Hale and has been a leading innovator in active and adventure travel for over 45 years. Guests join Backroads to bike, hike and so much more—on expertly planned active adventures highlighting the unique character of each destination. The company offers multiple ways to go active: Biking, Walking & Hiking and Multi-Adventure tours; Private Trips, Women's Adventures and Family Trips designed for three distinct age groups: Families with Kids & Teens (best for ages 7–17; all kids 4+ welcome); Families with Older Teens & 20s (for ages 17+; younger siblings 14+ welcome); and Families with Young Adults 20s & Beyond (for ages 20+; younger siblings 17+ welcome), plus Active Ocean & River Cruises and Dolce Tempo trips for travel at a more relaxed pace but still decidedly active. Backroads also offers Safari, Culinary, Home Base and Snow Adventures. Repeat guests and referrals from past guests make up many of the travelers that Backroads hosts each year in hundreds of locations across the globe. For more information, please visit backroads.com or call 800-462-2848.

