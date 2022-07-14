Backroads Launches New 2023 Trips in Mexico, Sardinia and the Carolinas with Friends and Family Reunions in Mind

Company Responds to Post-Pandemic Demand for Small-Group Travel by Expanding Shoulder Season, Segments and Destinations

BERKELEY, Calif., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Backroads, the leader in active travel, today announced a slate of new small-group adventure tours in Mexico's Baja California, Vancouver and Washington's San Juan Islands, the Carolinas, Santa Barbara Wine Country, Italy's Dolomites to Lake Garda, Sardinia and more. With international COVID-19 restrictions lifted and pent-up wanderlust at an all-time high, families and friends are looking to make up for lost time by touring the world together in unique ways. Many are seeking to celebrate long-overdue reunions by exploring actively in the great outdoors. These groups, as well as solo travelers, are motivated more than ever to take that "trip of a lifetime," and Backroads specializes in the distinctive accommodations, bucket-list destinations, authentic cultural experiences and outdoor adventure that people want right now. To meet the demand, the company has added itineraries and departures during the spring and fall seasons in many locations, including Europe.

Backroads is the only active travel company to segment trips for families with kids into three distinct age groups: Families with Teens & Kids (best for ages 9+), Families with Older Teens & 20s (one or more kids age 17+) and Families with Adult Kids 20s & Beyond (one or more kids age 20+). In 2023 Backroads will launch new departures for families in Yosemite and Provence with additional locations to be announced later this summer.