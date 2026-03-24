Bacon Steakhouse Double and Banana Pudding Shake Raise the Bar on Indulgence at Whataburger® this Spring

First introduced in 2024, the Bacon Steakhouse Double quickly earned legendary status among Whataburger fans. In fact, it didn't just perform well — it became Whataburger's best-selling limited-time offer of all time. Not bad for a burger that's only around for a short visit. The steakhouse-inspired favorite stacks two 100% beef patties with two slices of melted aged cheddar, smoky bacon, crispy fried onions and tangy steak sauce, all served on a toasted bun. The result? A big, bold burger that delivers steakhouse flavor without the reservations.

On the sweeter side, the Banana Pudding Shake is a spoon-licking classic delivering nostalgic homemade banana pudding inspiration with every sip. This dessert blends our smooth, sweet banana flavor with hints of vanilla wafer, caramelized sugar, and vanilla. The result is a playful springtime treat capturing the spirit of the beloved Southern dessert, perfect on its own or paired with any Whataburger favorite.

"When it comes to menu items worth bringing back, these two set the bar," said Whataburger Chief Marketing Officer Scott Hudler. "When guests start asking for something to come back before it even leaves, that's when you know you've got something special."

Whether you're craving something savory and stacked or smooth and sweet, Whataburger's spring seasonal offerings deliver a crave-worthy combo – but only for a limited time.

Guests who download the Whataburger app and create an account automatically earn a free Whataburger and can start earning rewards toward menu favorites, including the Bacon Steakhouse Double and Banana Pudding Shake. Visit Whataburger.com for additional details.

About Whataburger®

Whataburger serves up Goodness 24/7 with a made-to-order, customizable menu of burgers and other favorites delivered just like you like it. Born in Texas and headquartered in San Antonio, we're celebrating 76 flavorful years of big bites, bold flavors, and even bigger fan love. We've grown to over 1,100 restaurants across 17 states, with original-recipe products now found in grocery aisles across the country. Our secret sauce (besides that Fancy Ketchup) is our Family Members - real people serving up real hospitality and meaningful connections in the communities we call home. We've landed on Fast Company's Brands that Matter list, USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, and Newsweek's America's Best of the Best. To learn more, shop the Whatastore, or find your nearest location, visit Whataburger.com - or download our app on iOS or Android. Hungry for more? Discover what keeps fans coming back by diving into real stories from Whataburger super fans at stories.whataburger.com.

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SOURCE Whataburger