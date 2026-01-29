Lainey Wilson Teams With Whataburger® to Crown Feb. 4 as National Whataburger Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit Day

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/whataburger/9322051-en-national-whataburger-honey-butter-chicken-biscuit-day

To mark the occasion, Lainey and Whataburger will treat fans to a FREE Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, on Wednesday, Feb. 4, from 6 a.m. (or 7 a.m. dependent on store hours) to 11 a.m., at participating locations only. This offer can be redeemed on orders placed at the counter, the drive-thru and online orders via the Whataburger app and website. No purchase necessary, limit one per person.

A longtime fan favorite, the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit delivers an irresistible balance of sweet and savory, featuring a crispy, all-white meat chicken strip tucked inside a warm, fluffy buttermilk biscuit and finished with a generous drizzle of Whataburger's signature Honey Butter sauce. What began as a humble breakfast staple grew into a legend with a feverishly loyal following who run to Whataburger to satisfy late night cravings or find some early morning comfort.

"If you know me, you know I don't need much of an excuse to celebrate a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit," said Lainey Wilson. "It's about time it got a moment of its own! Whataburger has been part of so many moments in my life, and this biscuit has seen me through early mornings and long nights more times than I can count."

In 2025, Whataburger and Lainey Wilson teamed up to celebrate their partnership by surprising fans with free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits — and fans showed up hungry, flooding breakfast hours in droves and turning the morning rush into a full-blown phenomenon. Building on that standout response, the celebration returns in an even bigger way for 2026, with Lainey renewing her partnership with Whataburger and the free-biscuit offer expanding to include online orders as well, making it easier than ever for fans to join in on a moment that blends shared values, authentic storytelling and craveable comfort.

"National Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit Day goes beyond the biscuit – it celebrates the traditions that keep guests coming back," said Debbie Stroud, president and CEO of Whataburger. "For generations, Whataburger has delivered signature flavors and heartfelt hospitality, cementing its role in Texas culture and beyond. Lainey embodies those same qualities which made continuing our relationship an easy and authentic choice."

Throughout the year, Lainey's ongoing collaboration with Whataburger will highlight even more craveable food and a few special surprises, amplifying what the two legends do best: showing up for their fans and creating moments that never lose their magic.

Fans can follow @Whataburger and @LaineyWilson on social media for all National Whataburger Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit Day updates, and download the Whataburger app to become a Rewards Member to access exclusive perks.

Whataburger serves up Goodness 24/7 with a made-to-order, customizable menu of burgers and other favorites delivered just like you like it. Born in Texas and headquartered in San Antonio, we're celebrating 76 flavorful years of big bites, bold flavors, and even bigger fan love. We've grown to over 1,100 restaurants across 17 states, with original-recipe products now found in grocery aisles across the country. Our secret sauce (besides that Fancy Ketchup) is our Family Members - real people serving up real hospitality and meaningful connections in the communities we call home. We've landed on Fast Company's Brands that Matter list, USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, and Newsweek's America's Best of the Best. To learn more, shop the Whatastore, or find your nearest location, visit Whataburger.com - or download our app on iOS or Android. Hungry for more? Discover what keeps fans coming back by diving into real stories from Whataburger super fans at stories.whataburger.com.

About Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson continues to take over the world, capturing the hearts of fans and the respect of her peers. Adding to her monumental rise, Wilson is nominated for three awards at the upcoming 68th Grammy Awards: Best Country Song ("Somewhere Over Laredo"), Best Country Solo Performance ("Somewhere Over Laredo") and Best Country Duo/Group Performance ("Trailblazer" with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert). The nominations are just the latest milestones for the 12x CMA, 16x ACM, Grammy-winner and Grand Ole Opry member, who recently hosted the 2025 CMA Awards (the first solo female host since Reba McEntire in 1991), where she also won three awards: Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year (Whirlwind). Additionally, Wilson is confirmed to headline Stagecoach Festival 2026 and will join Chris Stapleton for select stadium shows this summer, in addition to headline dates across Australia and New Zealand next month as part of her Whirlwind World Tour. Wilson also recently released the deluxe version of her acclaimed album, Whirlwind, featuring five additional tracks including her single, "Somewhere Over Laredo," which recently reached #1 at country radio. A sought-after songwriter, Wilson has nine #1s to date, including "4x4xU," "Watermelon Moonshine" and the 2x Platinum "Heart Like A Truck," in addition to collaborations with Jelly Roll ("Save Me") and HARDY ("wait in the truck"). Moreover, Wilson wrote "Out of Oklahoma" for the Twisters movie, has worked with artists such as Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton and Post Malone, and will make her film debut in the forthcoming adaptation of Colleen Hoover's Reminders of Him, after first acting in Paramount's hit show "Yellowstone."

