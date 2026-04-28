Made for the Little Ones: Whataburger® Debuts a Play-Powered Kids Whatameal Refresh

New Playful Packaging and Surprise Toys Arrive May 5, with Fresh Finds Rolling Out All Year

SAN ANTONIO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whataburger is turning mealtime into playtime with a fresh take on its Kids Whatameal, made especially for its smallest fans. Starting Tuesday, May 5, families can expect new interactive packaging, collectible toys, and a little extra magic in every box.

The newly repackaged Kids Whatameal from Whataburger, featuring a Justaburger, applesauce pouch, fruit snacks, milk bottle, and an orange Whataburger Kids Meal box with a smiling face, alongside a branded sticker pack.

The newly reimagined Kids Whatameal comes packed in a bold orange-and-white box that is more than just a meal – it's a place to play! The outside of each box features games, mazes and surprises designed to spark imagination, keep little hands busy and turn a quick bite into a moment kids will remember.

And that's just the start! Every Kids Whatameal will now include a surprise gift or toy, adding an extra layer of excitement and collectability. The first drop features exclusive Whataburger sticker packs, with five distinct designs to discover and collect. New surprise gifts will roll out throughout the year, giving kids something new to look forward to with every visit.

"At Whataburger, some of the best memories are made around the table," said Whataburger Chief Marketing Officer Scott Hudler. "This new Kids Whatameal brings a little more fun to those moments, giving families another reason to slow down, enjoy the time together and leave with a smile."

While the packaging and surprises are getting an upgrade, the favorites families know and love aren't going anywhere. Kids Whatameals will still include freshly-made options like the Justaburger®, Whatachick'n® Strips 2 Piece, Whatachick'n® Bites 4 Piece or Grilled Cheese,

served with a small French Fry or a Mott's® Applesauce in a convenient, no-mess pouch, a kid's drink and a sweet treat. Kids Whatameals are priced at $3.89 to $6.49 per meal, depending on which entree is selected.

Hungry for more? Whataburger has fans covered 24/7 – whether they swing through the drive-thru, order online, or tap into the Whataburger App. Guests who download the app and create an account automatically earn a free Whataburger and start earning points toward their go-to favorites. Visit Whataburger.com for more details.

About Whataburger®

Whataburger serves up Goodness 24/7 with a made-to-order, customizable menu of burgers and other favorites delivered just like you like it. Born in Texas and headquartered in San Antonio, we're celebrating eight flavorful decades of big bites, bold flavors, and even bigger fan love. We've grown to over 1,100 restaurants across 17 states, with original-recipe products now found on grocery aisles across the country. Our secret sauce (besides that Fancy Ketchup) is our Family Members—real people serving up real hospitality and meaningful connections in the communities we call home. We've landed on Forbes' Best Brands for Social Impact, Fast Company's Brands that Matter list, USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, and Newsweek's America's Best of the Best. To learn more, shop the Whatastore, or find your nearest location, visit Whataburger.com—or download our app on iOS or Android. Hungry for more? Discover what keeps fans coming back by diving into real stories from Whataburger super fans at stories.whataburger.com.

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SOURCE Whataburger