Bad Ass Coffee Inks Multi-Unit Agreement, Three New Locations Brewing in Knoxville TN Market

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii

28 Feb, 2024, 10:10 ET

Tennessee Natives & Husband-Wife Duo Expands Leading Coffee Franchise in their Home State 

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing of Hawaiian coffees and unforgettable cafés, announces a three-store signed agreement in the greater Knoxville area. With site selection underway, the first location could open its doors as early as fall of this year.

Behind the multi-unit agreement are first-time franchisees, Jason and Karen Greene. Jason has a combined 20 years of experience in management, project development and small business ownership, while Karen's professional background ranges from sales to marketing and vast involvement in the medical community. While the Greene's professional experience has prepared them for this new entrepreneurial endeavor, it's their passion for the 'Aloha Spirit' that makes the couple prime partners for Bad Ass Coffee.

Their love for the brand began long before the two ever had their eyes set on its franchise opportunity. After being introduced to Bad Ass Coffee in 2019 by their daughter, the Greenes immediately fell in love with the product, unique atmosphere and spirit, and the overall brand.

"The first time we read the 'Bad Ass Legend' story, it resonated with us so deeply on many levels," said Karen. "We love everything about this brand – from the premium coffee to its philanthropic arm. Since our first introduction, I've been a walking Bad Ass Coffee billboard, always with a branded t-shirt on and mug in my hand. The experience Bad Ass Coffee provides to their customers is unlike anything the Knoxville community has seen, and we look forward to bringing the taste and spirit of Hawaii to the smoky mountains of East Tennessee."

While the development process is still ongoing, the duo has targeted downtown and west Knoxville as primary locations for their expansion plans. Between student traffic from the university to a highly saturated residential area, the Greenes are eager to maximize their community reach in greater Knoxville.  

"Jason and Karen's "fit" with our brand, mission and purpose was evident from our very first meeting," said Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. "Their family has been a part of our brand long before they ever put pen to paper. When we're able to align with partners who are a product of our brand and have a passion for entrepreneurship, it's a recipe for success. The Bad Ass Coffee team is eager to watch the Aloha spirit spread in the Knoxville community."

This deal follows an impressive 2023 where the implementation of more refined systems and processes for franchisees took center stage. Building off the great momentum the brand has built, this three-unit agreement puts Bad Ass Coffee on track to reach its development goals in awarding agreements for 36 locations this year.

With rapid national expansion underway, the brand is currently supporting aggressive growth in the Southwest and Southeast markets. Statewide development is also strong as Bad Ass Coffee recently opened locations in the Nashville area, and have a new café slated to open near Spring Hill this May. Bad Ass Coffee provides a development support system, including teams, technology and tools to help identify the right territories for expansion, plus expertise in financing, real estate, and construction management, to assist franchisees and multi-unit operators.

The success of Bad Ass Coffee has not gone unnoticed. The brand recently ranked on QSR's 2023 40/40 List as one of America's hottest emerging fast casual brands. According to Bad Ass Coffee's 2023 FDD, the top 50% of stores saw an average net sale of more than $1 million, with the average of the top 25% exceeding $1.2 million*.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. In addition to premium coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauai and Maui. Beyond premium Hawaiian coffees, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii serves up a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist, and branded merchandise.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking multi-unit opportunities. The brand offers an affordable, highly scalable opportunity with strong profit potential. Franchisees can expect a total investment range between $454,200 – 920,500*. As International Franchise Association VetFran members, veteran franchisees who join will receive a $10,000 discount* off the initial franchise fee.

For more information on Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii franchise opportunities, visit badasscoffeefranchise.com or call 833-205-2224.

*Source: 2023 FDD – Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii

About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii®
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawai'i in 1989 and is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffees "with a kick" from the Hawaiian Islands through 30-plus U.S. franchise locations – with 100+ additional shops in various stages of development. Today, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stores also serve popular blended drinks, teas, food, along with other international premium coffees and sell popular branded merchandise with exceptional service and the Aloha Spirit. Bad Ass Coffees are available in franchise stores, online and will soon be available through grocery, hospitality, and specialty retail channels. The Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand and franchise is owned by Royal Aloha Franchise Company, LLC. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram @badasscoffeeofhawaii. Franchise information is available at badasscoffeefranchise.com.

SOURCE Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii

